Angelina and Brad baby shower photo
We were emailed earlier this evening by a person claiming to have a memory stick containing 450 digital photos of the Jolie-Pitt family while they were still in Africa. This person is shopping the photos around to papers and magazines, but included a few picture files in their email. It is supposedly from Angelina and Brad‘s baby shower – very cute!
Update: We’ve decided to take down the sample photo thatappeared earlier. There are plenty of other sites that are displayingvarious photos.
