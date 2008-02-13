CBB Exclusive: Mariska Hargitay on motherhood and her work with JOHNSON's Baby

It soundslike you figured it out perfectly. Rubbies — that’s great! I think thatif you introduce something new to your child, like massage, with lotsof love and let them make their choices, you’ll be fine. If they don’tlike it right away, don’t get too attached to results. If you thinkmassage is great and if your child sees and feels the love and joy youbring to it, they’ll love it too.