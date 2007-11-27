CBB Exclusive: Throw a Celebrity-Inspired Baby Shower

Whole_setup

Here are the Celebrity Baby Blog, we’ve covered our fair share of celebrity baby showers, and it got us thinking: why not take some of the great ideas from those over-the-top celebrations and translate them into things every mom-to-be can use to throw a memorable shower?

Some of you have already seen my recent TV appearances on the topic, but here is all of that info and LOTS more, on how you can throw your very own celebrity-inspired baby shower:

1.) Choose a Theme. A theme sets the mood for the shower and allows you to really personalize the event according to the mom-to-be’s interests:

–Brooke Shields hosted a Moroccan-themed shower, with lots of candles and an authentic Moroccan menu

–Gwen Stefani’s shower had a lamb theme, chosen – of course – because of her “L.A.M.B.” clothing line

Try this:



-Have your shower reflect your favorite place. Love Paris? Use mini Eiffel Towers as place cards or favors, serve brie and baguettes, and encourage guests to come wearing berets.

-Embrace your inner starlet. For my baby shower, my old job threw me an incredible Hollywood-themed shower. They sent out movie ticket invitations, decorated with a red carpet and Hollywood sign, and supplied every guest with a pair of oversized sunglasses. My favorite part: when I entered the room, everyone bombarded me with flash photography, paparazzi style.

Baby_shower_trista

2.) Entertain Your Guests. Celebrities understand the importance of keeping their guests amused. The activities don’t have to be cheesy – unless you want them to be – or extravagant, just simple things that add another level of fun to the party:

-Both Trista Sutter and Samantha Harris had t-shirt bars, where guests could create custom designed tees

-Trista also had guests create scrapbook pages to serve as a keepsake after the event

Try this:



-Play the Celebrity Baby Name Game. Challenge guests to match celebrity babies to their famous moms and dads. Present the winner with an assortment of celeb-focused magazines.

-Create a baby time capsule. Ask guests to bring items – newspaper clippings, CDs of popular music, pictures of the mom- and dad-to-be, etc. – that reflect the world today. Have each guest explain why they chose their particular item, and then add it to a cute box decorated to reflect the shower’s theme. The soon-to-be mom can look forward to sharing the capsule’s contents with her child in years to come.

Baby_shower_tori_spelling

3.) Choose Gifts that are Practical, with a Dash of Luxury. You can’t have a shower without presents! And while lots of celebrity moms-to-be receive ridiculously expensive items like bejeweled pacifiers and solid gold rattles, many others are gifted with practical gifts that have a luxurious twist – because even celeb moms need the essentials.

–Jennifer Garner received clothing, burp cloths and bibs, all embroidered with her daughter’s name, Violet

–Tori Spelling received fuzzy angora booties and a silver-studded diaper bag

Try this:



-Fill a pretty wicker basket with essentials such as diapers, wipes, bottles, teething keys, a baby thermometer, etc. I like CVS/pharmacy’s PLAYSKOOL Baby Care line because the products are fun and colorful but not overly expensive. The little dash of luxury: their Cottony wipes are made with real cotton, so they’re really soft and strong. After the shower, the new mom can use the pretty basket to hold diapers and wipes.

-You don’t even have to go out of your way to a party store or baby superstore to decorate. Instead, use PLAYSKOOL products as a creative, convenient and cost-efficient way to create fun and unusual shower decorations and activities.

Baby_shower_jamie_pressley

4.) Eat, Drink (Non-Alcoholic Drinks), and Be Merry. Good food is always one of the key elements to throwing a successful party, and baby showers are no exception. We’ve told you about lots of celebrity showers that are held in high-end restaurants, but many others feature simple menus tailored specifically

to the mom-to-be’s tastes:

–Jaime Pressly treated guests to some of her favorite comfort foods, including tacos and deviled eggs

–Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer served their guests fresh lemonade and barbecue shrimp and chicken skewers

Try this:



-Create a yummy buffet of well-known “pregnancy favorites,” complete with variety of citrus fruits, chocolate, pickles and potato chips, and an ice cream sundae bar. Other moms will definitely get a kick out of this menu.

-Serve food and dip in baby plates and bowls.

-Use baby spoons as sugar and coffee spoons. The CVS-PLAYSKOOL spoons will change color if mom’s (or baby’s) drink is too hot.

Baby_shower_heidi_klum

5.) Make the Guests Feel Special Too. Celebrities are great at showing their appreciation to guests, and making them feel like an important part of the pregnancy:

–Mariska Hargitay asked guests to bring a gift that was descriptive of themselves (one guest hailing from Pittsburgh gave Mariska a Steelers baby outfit)

-Heidi Klum presented her guests with pink totes stuffed with beauty products and gift certificates

Try this:

-Say thanks to each of your guests by presenting them with something you love – your favorite chocolates, miniature packets of coffee, or travel-size bottles of your favorite moisturizer – they’ll appreciate the fact that the gift came from your heart

-Make a short speech, or write personalized notes to each guest, letting them know how much you care.

Baby_shower_mariska

Baby_shower_sheryl_crow_3

6.) Support a Charity. Celebrities often have more than they know what to do with when it comes to welcoming a new baby into their homes, so they often look for ways to involve a favorite charity in the celebration:

–Sheryl Crow’s shower was sponsored by Healthy Child, Healthy World, bringing lots of attention to this non-profit environmental organization.

–Mariska Hargitay donated gifts received from her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans to Baby Buggy, a New York City non-profit organization dedicated to providing needy families with baby clothing, equipment and products.

Try this:

-If you already have everything you need, but friends insist on throwing you a shower, ask them to bring items to be donated to a local children’s charity or women’s shelter. Diapers and wipes are always in high demand.

-Offer warm wishes to other new moms. Have guests write congratulatory messages in pretty notecards. Sign the cards, “Warmest Wishes from Your Local Baby-Welcoming Squad,” and deliver them to your hospital’s maternity ward.

Another fun idea when throwing a baby shower is using baby items throughout the décor. It’s a cute, colorful, and inexpensive way to give the shower a festive feel:

-Decorate a mini Christmas tree or wreath with small baby items like pacifiers, nail clippers, teething toys, etc.

-Create a diaper cake or sippy cup centerpieces.

-Use burp cloths as napkins and pacifiers and napkin holders

-Instead of streamers, string up a clothesline and hang up baby clothes and bibs

