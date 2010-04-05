Caught Caring: Padma Lakshmi Swaps Feel-Good Tips for a Feel-Good Cause

Look good, feel good — isn’t that what every woman wants?

For new mom Padma Lakshmi, the sentiment has never been more important, and she’s asking women to share their feel-good tips for an even better cause.

Log on to DialSoap.com and sound off on what makes you feel beautiful and the company will donate $1 to the Top Chef host’s charity of choice, The Endrometriosis Foundation of America.

Lakshmi, who was diagnosed with the condition in her mid-30s, tells Moms & Babies that “it is the number one cause of infertility in women … It’s not curable, but it’s totally treatable. And many women who suffer from endometriosis go on, like me, to have healthy pregnancies and healthy children.”

“Like any chronic pain, it has effects on your mental state, on your spirit, on your emotions because of all the hormones. And all of that is unnecessary.”



She praises this partnership for not only allowing women to swap beauty tips (her go-to good look secret is sleep, “one of those unsung heroes of a person’s beauty and wellness regime”), but also investing in their health, too.

“I thought it was really cool that [Dial] wanted to do something for a woman’s inner well-being and inner beauty, and certainly it made me feel better to be able to do something like that.”

The other thing that Lakshmi says makes her feel really good right now, too? “Foot massages.”