Catherine Zeta-Jones Jokes Grumpy Daughter Carys Was Her Own Wednesday Addams in Throwback Post

Catherine Zeta-Jones is poking fun at her family!

The Oscar winner shared a sweet throwback video of daughter Carys Douglas appearing in a school production Friday and compared her to 20-year-old Jenna Ortega, the star of Zeta-Jones' hit Netflix show Wednesday.

"Carys, my real daughter as a little girl. 🤣," Zeta-Jones, 53, wrote in a caption alongside a video of Carys standing on stage in a black and white striped top and Addams Family-style smoky eye makeup.

"I have had a Wednesday Addams in my life for 19 years and 9 months.🤣," joked Zeta-Jones about Carys, who appeared none-too-happy about being involved in the show and stared deep into the camera after she spotted she was being filmed.

Carys Douglas as a child. Catherine Zeta-Jones Instagram

"Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud🖤," continued Zeta-Jones with a nod to her starring role as family matriarch Morticia Addams in the Netflix hit, which recently became the first English-language series to surpass 400 million viewing hours in a single week.

In early December, Zeta-Jones raved about the support that Carys and brother Dylan Douglas, 22, have shown her throughout her career and marriage to screen legend Michael Douglas, 78.

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," she told PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Wednesday, where Dylan joined her as her date.

"I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life," she added about her "very close relationship" with both of her children.

Dylan Douglas, Carys Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. Catherine Zeta Jones/Instagram

Like any mom, Zela-Jones was also just happy that her son wanted to hang out with his parent too.

"It's just fun to see what they do for a living," Dylan added about both his parent's Hollywood careers. "I mean, you see them on the screen, but of course that's just the color-fied, edited version."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Dylan Douglas. Gilbert Flores/Variety

Speaking to PEOPLE at the National Treasure: Edge of History red-carpet premiere on Dec. 5, the mom-of-two opened up further about her relationship with her children.

"Well, he's a good son," she said about Dylan, who also joined her on the red carpet there.

"It's just the best," she added about her family life. "I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great."