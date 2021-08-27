Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Adorable Throwback Video of Daughter Carys as She Packs for College

"Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos😢don't tell her I posted this," the mom-of-two captioned the video

Catherine Zeta-Jones is taking a stroll down memory lane!

As the Oscar winner, 51, prepares to send her daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, to college, the proud mom shared a sweet throwback video of the teenager from her childhood. In the footage, Carys talks to the camera about arctic animals.

"Hi, it's Carys. I just took pictures of arctic babies. I didn't take pictures of all of them, because some of them aren't that cute. This is a very, very cute one. This is a tiger. That was very, very cute," she said, turning the camera to show a poster of a tiger cub.

She then showed off a few other baby animals she had photos of and shared some facts about each of them.

"I also did this fox. Could you see it? I hope you can," she continued. "It can take the cold more than almost any other animal. I also did a polar bear, but I did two pictures because there's two polar bears, and it's sort of hard to put them in one picture. So, first I did the smallest polar bear, and then mom."

Zeta-Jones couldn't help but gush over her child. "My daughter Carys prepares for college!!!" she captioned the adorable video. "Very cute alert!!The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books. Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos😢don't tell her I posted this😂😂."

The actress shares Carys — along with son Dylan, 21 — with husband Michael Douglas. In April, the mom-of-two celebrated her daughter's birthday with even more throwback content.

"Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you," the proud mom wrote in the caption. "Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That's the kind of woman you are. Kind."

"Your wisdom out numbers your years," Zeta-Jones continued. "Your beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor......very important.... is insurmountable. I could go on."

The actress cheekily added, "Your Japanese needs some work, but that's doable. I love you angel. Mama."

Earlier this year, the Mask of Zorro star revealed her children could possibly pursue acting in the future.

"The journey I've had as an actor has been extraordinary," Zeta-Jones said during an interview on TODAY. "So I can only encourage them to do what they love."

"They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me," she jokingly added.

However, Zeta-Jones admitted that her and Douglas, 76, have suggested other career options to their children because of the pressures of stardom.

