Michael Douglas poses near a picturesque waterfall with his two kids, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18

Michael Douglas Poses with Son and Daughter in Vacation Photo — Taken By Catherine Zeta Jones!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are enjoying a family vacation with their kids.

On Wednesday, the Basic Instinct star, 77, shared a scenic photo to Instagram featuring his two kids, son Dylan Michael, 21, and daughter Carys Zeta, 18, while on vacation on the Caribbean island of Dominica.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photo, taken by Zeta-Jones, captures Douglas and his children wading in shallow water while posing in front of a striking waterfall in the background.

The Fatal Attraction actor dressed in a gray t-shirt and wine-colored shorts, while Carys wore a pair of running shorts and a green t-shirt and Dylan in camo pants and a shirt with a dragon.

"Good morning 🇩🇲! @carys.douglas @dylan__douglas 📸: @catherinezetajones," the actor captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The quality family time comes shortly after the parents became empty-nesters when Carys graduated from high school in May and started college earlier this fall. Michael also shares son Cameron Douglas, 43, with ex-wife Diandra Luker, 66.

Back in November, Zeta-Jones shared a glimpse at their Thanksgiving dinner with their family on Instagram, posting a video of herself and Douglas sitting across the beautifully set table from their two kids.

"Happy Thanksgiving to all. So much to be thankful for," Zeta-Jones captioned the video, in which they each wished her 3.9 million Instagram followers a happy Thanksgiving.

Douglas recently chatted about becoming an empty-nester on an episode of Today, telling viewers that it's "scary."