Catherine Zeta-Jones Opens Up About Her Family Life: 'I've Been Extremely Blessed'

The Oscar-winner attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Addams Family movie Wednesday with son Dyland Douglas as her date

By Topher Gauk-Roger
and
Published on November 17, 2022 11:19 AM
Dylan Michael Douglas (R) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (L) attend the after party for the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Wednesday"
Photo: Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones is one happy mom!

On Wednesday, the actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Addams Family movie Wednesday, and brought her son Dylan Douglas, 22, along as her date.

"Well first of all, husband Michael is very happy that this is my date! A collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving," the Oscar winner, 53, tells PEOPLE of her "blessed" family life with Dylan, her film legend husband Michael Douglas, 78, and daughter Carys, 19.

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," she adds of their "very close relationship."

"I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."

Like any mom, Zela-Jones is also just happy that her son "actually wants" to hang out with his parent too.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan Douglas attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday"
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

"It's just fun to see what they do for a living," Dylan adds about his parent's Hollywood careers. "I mean, you see them on the screen, but of course that's just the color-fied, edited version."

Zeta-Jones stars as Morticia Addams in Tim Burton's highly anticipated Netflix series, which also features Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

Christina Ricci, who played title character Wednesday in the 1991 movie version of the iconic '60s series, also returns as a new undisclosed character.

Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday"
Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Pointing out that her son hasn't been featured in PEOPLE since he was "a baby in arms," the mom-son duo acknowledge experiencing this moment together now that he's grown.

"It's cool to see how, you know, you meet people, talk to people, how they act, and you know, see if maybe one day I want to do that," Dylan tells PEOPLE. "So it's very cool."

