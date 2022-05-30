Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Son Dylan Graduates College: 'Inexplicably Proud'

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her "pride" and "joy," son Dylan (whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas) graduating college

Happy college graduation, Dylan Douglas!

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her son's commencement ceremony from Brown University Sunday, posting a photo of the 21-year-old in his cap and gown.

In the sweet image, Zeta-Jones, 52, embraces her oldest child (whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas, along with daughter Carys, 19) with a blissful look on her face as he smiles for the camera.

"Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan. I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words," she wrote.

Michael, 77, shared his own photo of himself with the graduate holding his diploma and wrote, "One proud Dad! Congratulations Dylan! Well done! 👏 @dylan__douglas."

Zeta-Jones has previously shared glimpses into Dylan's life as a university student. In October 2019, during his sophomore year, she captioned a sweet mother-son photo of the two at Brown, "On campus with my boy Dylan."

On her Instagram Story, the star also shared two clips of her son's campus. "Beautiful fall day," she captioned one of the videos. "Perfect."

In another Instagram Story, the America's Sweethearts actress posted a hilarious photo of Dylan's twisted-up toothpaste tube.

"I think my son needs a new tube of toothpaste," she wrote. "College life 😂."

But it's not all books for Dylan. Earlier that month, Michael spoke about Dylan's "daredevil" tendencies during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after host Ellen DeGeneres shared a clip of the teen diving off of a high cliff into water.

"He does all kinds of things like this," said DeGeneres, 64, showing another photo of Dylan skydiving.

"He just did a skydiving thing," Douglas replied. "But I remember that age. It's a hormonal thing, I think, for boys, testing yourself … I just think it — you know, what I did not like is he was the first one to jump."