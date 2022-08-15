Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Dance with Their Kids in Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are showing off their family dance moves!

In a video shared on Instagram Sunday, the 52-year-old Welsh actress showed how her family shares a good time with a video of her dancing with son Dylan Douglas, 21, while Douglas, 77, dances with daughter Carys, 19.

"Our family vibe😂," she captioned the video, where the family dances around a checkered floor as piano music plays.

In an April interview with WSJ. Magazine, Zeta-Jones said the secret to making their marriage last is having lots of fun together. She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success, according to the actress.

Zeta-Jones also asserted that no relationship is perfect, and experiencing ups and downs is "normal."

"My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent," Zeta-Jones explained. "... So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."

Earlier this month, the couple both celebrated Dylan's 22nd birthday. Zeta-Jones posted a gallery of rare throwback photos on Instagram in honor of her son's special day, including pictures of Dylan from when he was a baby up through his recent college graduation.

"Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan. Zero to 22! You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," Zeta-Jones wrote.

Douglas also paid tribute to his son with a post on Instagram that included a voice message.

"Dylan my man! Happy 22nd! My goodness! Out of college, on your way, you're rocking! I'm so proud of you Dylan. Have a great new year! Your year! May it be the best! I love you! Dad," he wrote alongside a picture from his son's graduation.