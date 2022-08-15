Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Dance with Their Kids in Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'

Catherine Zeta-Jones's entire family is smiling and laughing as they dance together

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 02:26 PM
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Dance with Their Children in Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
Photo: Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are showing off their family dance moves!

In a video shared on Instagram Sunday, the 52-year-old Welsh actress showed how her family shares a good time with a video of her dancing with son Dylan Douglas, 21, while Douglas, 77, dances with daughter Carys, 19.

"Our family vibe😂," she captioned the video, where the family dances around a checkered floor as piano music plays.

In an April interview with WSJ. Magazine, Zeta-Jones said the secret to making their marriage last is having lots of fun together. She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success, according to the actress.

Zeta-Jones also asserted that no relationship is perfect, and experiencing ups and downs is "normal."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent," Zeta-Jones explained. "... So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."

Earlier this month, the couple both celebrated Dylan's 22nd birthday. Zeta-Jones posted a gallery of rare throwback photos on Instagram in honor of her son's special day, including pictures of Dylan from when he was a baby up through his recent college graduation.

"Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan. Zero to 22! You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," Zeta-Jones wrote.

Douglas also paid tribute to his son with a post on Instagram that included a voice message.

"Dylan my man! Happy 22nd! My goodness! Out of college, on your way, you're rocking! I'm so proud of you Dylan. Have a great new year! Your year! May it be the best! I love you! Dad," he wrote alongside a picture from his son's graduation.

Related Articles
Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Son Dylan's 22nd Birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_WO6bLfwO/
Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Son Dylan's 22nd Birthday with Rare Throwback Photos
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Son Graduates High School: 'Inexplicably Proud'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeJ6_sKv5Dp/.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Son Dylan Graduates College: 'Inexplicably Proud'
Happy Valentine’s Day to my honey! Love you
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Post Sweet Valentine's Day Tributes to Each Other
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas Celebrates Catherine Zeta-Jones on Their 21st Anniversary with Sweet Tribute: 'My Darling'
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas Poses with Son and Daughter in Vacation Photo — Taken By Catherine Zeta Jones!
catherine zeta jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones Jokes She Could 'Go for the Gold in Skiing' in Sporty Photo with Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Have a Chic Thanksgiving Dinner with Their Kids
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones Celebrate Their Birthdays
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Share Joint Birthday Tributes: 'I Just Lucked Out'
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Adorable Throwback Video of Daughter Carys as She Packs for College
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Catherine Zeta-Jones Fangirls Over Husband Michael Douglas' Emmys Nod: 'I'm a Very Proud Wife'
Image
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Return to the Romantic Spot Where He Proposed
Michael and Diandra Douglas
Michael Douglas Says It Was 'Uncomfortable' Sharing Mallorca Home with Ex-Wife Diandra Luker
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones Says 'Love and Respect' Is the Secret to Her 20-Year Marriage to Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones Playfully Showers Husband Michael Douglas with Kisses in Romantic Selfies
Carys Douglas
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrate Daughter Carys' Graduation: We're 'So Proud'
Carys Douglas
Michael Douglas on Becoming Empty Nester with Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones: 'It's Scary'