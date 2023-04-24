Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Celebrate Daughter Carys' 20th Birthday with Sweet Videos

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas both posted individual tributes to their daughter Carys, who turned 20 on April 20

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 02:19 PM
Catherine Zeta-Jones, carys douglas
Photo: Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' little girl is all grown up.

The couple celebrated daughter Carys as she turned 20 last week, each sharing heartfelt tributes on social media in honor of her big birthday.

Zeta-Jones, 53, posted a throwback video on her Instagram page that showed Carys as a little girl putting on a dance performance in front of a lake.

The video began with a sweet photo of the Wednesday star and her daughter giggling when she was little before another screen appeared that explained the origin of Carys' name as "a Welsh feminine given name derived from the word caru, 'to love.'"

"20 years ago today my daughter Carys came in to my arms and there is not a day I haven't cherished. Happy Birthday beautiful lady🎂♥️🎂," Zeta-Jones captioned her post, on which her daughter commented, "Thank you mommy! I love you so deeply- thank you for the wonderful mother you have been for these 20 years❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Douglas, 78, also wished his daughter a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing a more recent photo of Carys paired with an audio message from the actor.

"To my darling daughter Carys, wishing you a happy happy birthday! Now that you are leaving your teens, may this be a wonderful New Year for you darling! I love you, Dad," said Douglas, who captioned the post with the same message.

"I love you so much Dadda- thank you for all that you do and all that you are ❤️❤️," Carys replied back to her dad.

Along with Carys, Zeta-Jones and Douglas also share 22-year-old son Dylan. Douglas is also dad to father to Cameron Douglas, 44, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

In December, Zeta-Jones told PEOPLE that her family life "gets better and better" every year.

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," she shared of their "very close relationship," adding, "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."

Related Articles
Christine Brown Celebrates 'Living Close to My Children Again' After David Woolley Engagement;
Christine Brown Celebrates 'Living Close to My Children Again' After Sharing Engagement News
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian and North West Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date Night at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrW4XIcsKaP/. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson's Three Kids Are Her Mini-Mes as They Celebrate Earth Day in Sunny Photos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrTnT4opDZ9/?hl=en Verified Happy birthday dad I love you
Tatum O'Neal Posts Rare Photo with Her Dad Ryan in Honor of His 82nd Birthday: 'I Love You'
Maci Bookout and Family Celebrate Bentley's Final 8th Grade Baseball Game amid Ryan Edwards Sentencing News
Maci Bookout Celebrates Son Bentley's Final 8th Grade Baseball Game amid Ryan Edwards Sentencing News
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos From Bowling Birthday Party with Sisters and Kids
Kourtney Kardashian Has a Bowling Birthday Party with Family, Husband Travis Barker — See the Photos
shemar moore baby pics
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Shares Sweet Photo of Actor with Baby Girl on His Birthday
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Alabama Barker Pens Birthday Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian: 'I Wouldn't Want Another Stepmom'
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with "My Favorite Girl" Stormi
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with 'Favorite Girl' Stormi in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch
Naomi Judd; Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd Says She Thinks of Mom Naomi 'Constantly' as She Celebrates First Birthday Without Her
sean lowe pets and kids
Sean Lowe Says Son, 6½, Was Bit on the Head by Family Dog, Needed Staple at the E.R.
Kourtney Kardashian Says Turning 44 Was a ‘Dream’ As She Shares Snaps From Birthday Getaway With Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Turning 44 During 'Dream' Birthday Getaway with Travis Barker
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Shows the 'Inspiring' Notes His Daughter Leaves Around the House to 'Keep Me Going'
The Bachelor's Catherine Guidici and Sean Lowe Pose with Kids in Easter Family Photo
Catherine Giudici Says She and Sean Lowe Originally Wanted 5 Kids, But Are Set at 3: 'It's a Lot'
Tori Roloff Jackson football
Tori Roloff Says Son Jackson Is 'Starting to Notice He's Different,' Celebrates Him as 'One of a Kind'
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Emotional First Birthday of Daughter Bella: 'Daddy Loves You'