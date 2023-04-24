Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Celebrate Daughter Carys' 20th Birthday with Sweet Videos

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' little girl is all grown up.

The couple celebrated daughter Carys as she turned 20 last week, each sharing heartfelt tributes on social media in honor of her big birthday.

Zeta-Jones, 53, posted a throwback video on her Instagram page that showed Carys as a little girl putting on a dance performance in front of a lake.

The video began with a sweet photo of the Wednesday star and her daughter giggling when she was little before another screen appeared that explained the origin of Carys' name as "a Welsh feminine given name derived from the word caru, 'to love.'"

"20 years ago today my daughter Carys came in to my arms and there is not a day I haven't cherished. Happy Birthday beautiful lady🎂♥️🎂," Zeta-Jones captioned her post, on which her daughter commented, "Thank you mommy! I love you so deeply- thank you for the wonderful mother you have been for these 20 years❤️."

Douglas, 78, also wished his daughter a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing a more recent photo of Carys paired with an audio message from the actor.

"To my darling daughter Carys, wishing you a happy happy birthday! Now that you are leaving your teens, may this be a wonderful New Year for you darling! I love you, Dad," said Douglas, who captioned the post with the same message.

"I love you so much Dadda- thank you for all that you do and all that you are ❤️❤️," Carys replied back to her dad.

Along with Carys, Zeta-Jones and Douglas also share 22-year-old son Dylan. Douglas is also dad to father to Cameron Douglas, 44, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

In December, Zeta-Jones told PEOPLE that her family life "gets better and better" every year.

"Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," she shared of their "very close relationship," adding, "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."