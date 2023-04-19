Catherine Giudici Says She and Sean Lowe Originally Wanted 5 Kids, But Are Set at 3: 'It's a Lot'

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe are parents of three and believe it will stay that way

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 19, 2023 03:07 PM
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici with their three children. Photo: Catherine (Giudici) Lowe/Instagram

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe are opening up about their family's future.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison, the Bachelor Nation favorites were asked about whether they might grow their family in the future.

Sean, 39, and Catherine, 36, laughed as she noted, "He wanted five!"

"Then we had three, and we're like, 'Okay, that was a lot.' Five would be a lot. We could handle five, but we like our little group," she continued.

The couple — who fell in love with and got engaged on season 17 of The Bachelor back in 2013 — share daughter Mia Mejia, 3, and sons Isaiah Hendrix, who turns 5 next month, and Samuel Thomas, 6½.

When Harrison suggested they should have mixed in more girls, Sean noted, "I could have 10 girls. It's the boys who are trouble."

"We kind of had a scare not too long ago where it was like, 'Maybe I'm pregnant?' and she did the pregnancy test, and it was negative. We were both really happy, so we were like, 'I think we have our answer now.' We're probably done with three."

Sean added, "I think I'll make an appointment at the doctor soon."

Later on, Sean also opened up about enjoying the moments they're having right now as a family of five.

"We're soaking it up. I catch myself a lot, and I don't want to sound like a super-sentimental dad over here, but I'll catch myself looking at their sweet, adorable faces and thinking, 'This isn't gonna last much longer.'"

