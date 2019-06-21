Pregnant Catherine Giudici Lowe Is 'Praying Very Hard' for a Girl After Two Sons with Sean Lowe

Image zoom Catherine Giudici Lowe Danielle Marie Porter

Catherine Giudici Lowe is thinking pink.

The pregnant Bachelor alum, 33, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview for this week’s issue that she’s hoping her third baby on the way with husband Sean Lowe is a girl after two boys.

“I had wanted to try for a girl and so that went through my head,” she says of the moments right after she and Lowe, 35, learned they are expecting again. “That went out the window! I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I might have a third boy!’ And we won’t find out until it’s born. We’ve done that every time.”

Image zoom Sean (R) and Catherine Giudici Lowe with sons Samuel and Isaiah Catherine Lowe/Instagram

“I definitely am praying very hard for a girl. I’m trying to think girl thoughts,” says Giudici Lowe, though she clarifies her baby’s sex is not what’s most important.

“That’s why we don’t want to find out. I’m going to love this baby no matter what,” she explains. “I’m going to find out when I meet it and love that baby.”

Although the couple are waiting to find out whether their sons Isaiah Hendrix, 13 months, and Samuel Thomas, 3 next month, will be getting a little brother or sister, Giudici Lowe tells PEOPLE she feels “different” in her current pregnancy than in her previous two.

“[With] both boys, I had no symptoms — just a little bit tired, but no nausea. Now I definitely have more nausea. It’s something that I can tell. I’m hoping [having a girl is] what it means,” says the former reality star.

“I’m very tired, but that could be because I have a toddler and an infant too!” she quips.

Image zoom The Lowe family Catherine Giudici Lowe/Instagram

Giudici Lowe — who’s due on New Year’s Eve — is looking forward to breastfeeding her newborn, an experience she lauds as “such a nice bond that you can’t experience with anything else.”

“The cuddles are just so wonderful because now Isaiah is starting to be curious and standing up and walking around and not wanting to always be in my arms,” she adds. “I adore baby carrying, just having them on me all the time. The newborn phase doesn’t daunt me at all but it’s going to be different having a toddler and a baby and a newborn.”

“I don’t know what that is going to be like, but it’s not scary because we know what to expect with the newborn phase,” the mom-to-be says. “I think we’ll handle it in stride. I’m sure I’ll have some breakdowns, but that’s expected. And I give myself grace on that all the time.”

Image zoom Catherine Giudici Lowe Danielle Marie Porter

