'BabyWatch!' Catherine Giudici Shows Off Her (Tiny) Baby Bump
Catherine Giudici’s baby bump is here!
Less than a month after Giudici and husband Sean Lowe announced they are expecting their first child, Giudici’s pregnant belly is growing, slowly but surely.
The Bachelor star took to Instagram to show off her barely-there bump on Tuesday.
“BABYWATCH,” she captioned the mirror selfie, including a baby face emoji.
The couple announced the baby news last month on their Instagram accounts. Just days after their big reveal, Lowe admitted what he hopes the sex of their first child will be.
“Like most guys, I’m secretly rooting for a boy,” Lowe, 32, wrote on his Patheos blog in December.
“But I know that if we have a girl, she will have me wrapped around her little finger from day one.”
— Char Adams