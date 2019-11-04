Why Pregnant Catherine Giudici Lowe Threw Herself a Pink Shower Despite Not Knowing Baby's Sex

Catherine Giudici Lowe is thinking pink — regardless of the sex of her baby on the way.

On Sunday, The Bachelor season 17 winner, 33, posted a video disclaimer to her Instagram Story, letting her followers know that her baby shower was that day and imploring them not to confuse the pink décor for an announcement about the sex of her third child on the way with husband Sean Lowe.

“Today, I am hosting my own baby shower at my house. Super casual — it’s with some of my closest friends,” the mom-to-be said in the selfie-style clip. “And if you see any pictures or Stories later [and wonder] why everything is so pink, I’m gonna explain to you now so that you don’t get confused thinking it’s a ‘gender reveal’ baby shower and that I know more than you do and we’re not sharing something that we know.”

After showing off some of the decorations (namely, tons of pink balloons!), Giudici Lowe explained that she was throwing herself a pink shower “because the gender currently is ambiguous” and if she and Lowe, 35, welcomed a third son, “I will have to wait a very long time to have another girly party.”

Among the blush-colored balloons were cloud-topped fizzy drinks complete with pink straws and tags reading, “#CatherineIsOnCloud9.” Guests enjoyed sandwiches, cake pops, cookies and other treats on pink plates, while tulle and bows also decorated the sweet space.

“I’m doing obnoxious pink, fun, girly, feminine, whatever, because I’ve never gotten to do anything girly and I thought why not do it for the ambiguous gender that is my third child?” Giudici Lowe said on her Story. “So again, do not be confused. It is not a gender reveal. It is not an actual ‘girl’ baby shower. It’s just a girly baby shower.”

The star captioned a series of photos from the fun day on her Instagram feed, “We don’t know if the baby is a girl or not, but we’re gonna party as if it is. 🎀”

The Lowes confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in June that they would be adding a third child to their family that already includes sons Isaiah Hendrix, 17 months, and Samuel Thomas, 3. The baby is due on New Year’s Eve.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE following the couple’s exciting announcement, Giudici Lowe recalled the moments she and Lowe learned they were expecting again that she “had wanted to try for a girl and so that went through my head.”

However, “that went out the window!” the former reality star added. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I might have a third boy!’ And we won’t find out until it’s born. We’ve done that every time.”

And while she admitted she was “praying very hard for a girl” and “trying to think girl thoughts” for baby No. 3, the impending bundle of joy’s sex isn’t what is most important to Giudici Lowe.

“That’s why we don’t want to find out. I’m going to love this baby no matter what,” she explained. “I’m going to find out when I meet it and love that baby.”