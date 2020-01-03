Catherine Giudici Lowe Calls Husband Sean 'Dad of the Decade' for His Support After C-Section

Catherine Giudici Lowe couldn’t be more thankful for Sean Lowe as she recovers after giving birth to their third child together via cesarean section.

The Bachelor season 17 winner, 33, raved about her husband on her Instagram Story Thursday, sharing a serene photo of the couple and their newborn daughter Mia Mejia and taking the opportunity to express her gratitude for Lowe’s support.

“This man is my partner for life,” she wrote atop the selfie, which saw Lowe, 36, leaning over his wife’s shoulder as she held their baby girl. (The couple’s sons Isaiah Hendrix, 19 months, and Samuel Thomas, 3, were not pictured.)

“I haven’t been able to help much with the boys while I’m in surgery recovery but he’s been dad of the decade already and it’s only day two of 2020,” she said.

Two follow-up photos saw Isaiah and Samuel smiling while wearing nothing but bottoms and Mia being held in front of the family Christmas tree, wearing a sweet Mickey Mouse “First Christmas” onesie and white bow headband.

Giudici Lowe announced the birth of their third child on Dec. 23, with a sweet Instagram selfie taken from her hospital bed as she cradled her newborn baby girl.

The proud mom of three later shared a photo set of all three of her kids with her on her hospital bed, writing, “Christmas this year didn’t have us unwrapping gifts under the tree or leaving milk and cookies out for Santa, but we wouldn’t have changed a thing. 🤱🏻🎄🙌🏼.”

Lowe went on to share an adorable photo of their two sons gazing at their baby sister. In the photo, Isaiah and Samuel were wearing white-patterned onesies that matched the blanket wrapped around Mia as they crowded around her and smiled.

“They love her. And like her daddy, she’s unsure about them,” Lowe joked in the caption.

Giudici Lowe shared a glimpse of how her body had changed one week after Mia’s arrival, posting a pair of mirror selfies on Instagram Monday that showed her body from the side both before and after giving birth.

The former reality star was dressed in almost the same outfit for both photos: an ensemble consisting of black capri leggings and a black top (long-sleeved for pre-baby, short-sleeved for post).

“She escaped!” Giudici Lowe joked of her baby girl in the post’s caption, hashtagging it, “#1weekpost.”