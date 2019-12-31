Catherine Giudici Lowe Jokes 'She Escaped' with First Postpartum Photo After Daughter's Birth

Image zoom Catherine Giudici Lowe Catherine Giudici Lowe/Instagram

Catherine Giudici Lowe is celebrating one week as a mother of three!

The Bachelor alum, 33, shared a pair of mirror selfies to Instagram on Monday, showing off her body from the side before she and husband welcomed daughter Mia Mejia last week and another one week postpartum.

Giudici Lowe is dressed in almost the same outfit for both photos: an ensemble consisting of black capri leggings and a black top (long-sleeved for pre-baby, short-sleeved for post).

“She escaped!” Giudici Lowe joked of her baby girl in the post’s caption, hashtagging it, “#1weekpost.”

Giudici Lowe announced the birth of their third child on Dec. 23, with a sweet Instagram selfie taken from her hospital bed as she cradled her newborn baby girl.

The proud mom of three later shared a photo set of her kids (Mia plus her big brothers Isaiah Hendrix, 19 months, and Samuel Thomas, 3) with her on her hospital bed, writing, “Christmas this year didn’t have us unwrapping gifts under the tree or leaving milk and cookies out for Santa, but we wouldn’t have changed a thing. 🤱🏻🎄🙌🏼.”

On Thursday, Lowe, 36, shared an adorable photo of the spouses’ two sons gazing at their baby sister. In the snapshot, Isaiah and Samuel were wearing white-patterned onesies that matched the blanket wrapped around Mia as they crowded around her and smiled.

“They love her. And like her daddy, she’s unsure about them,” Lowe joked in the caption.

Earlier this year, Giudici Lowe opened up about wanting to lose 10 to 15 more pounds after giving birth to Isaiah in May 2018, telling PEOPLE, “I often forget to eat, and when I remember, I don’t make the best choices. It’s not healthy. So I want to make be more aware.”

“I had a second baby and I’m ready to turn it up,” she said, explaining that she gained about 40 lbs. during her second pregnancy. “Sean is being really supportive and we’re doing a good purge together.”

“Eating clean has been the biggest issue for me,” said Lowe. “It’s so easy to order pizza. And I definitely have a sweet tooth. I’m trying to curb those cravings and drop a little weight so I can get, to use a meathead term, shredded. And there’s something to be said about accountability. It’s nice that Catherine and I are eating the same things together.”

And despite the challenges, she was optimistic about her body goals. “Losing the weight after the second baby is definitely harder,” she said. “But I’m ready to push myself!”