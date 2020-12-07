Catherine Giudici Claps Back After Commenter Asks Elizabeth Chambers About Armie Hammer's Absence

"We never know what other people are truly going through," Catherine Giudici wrote

Catherine Giudici is coming to Elizabeth Chambers' defense after an Instagram commenter asked why her estranged husband Armie Hammer wasn't at their daughter's birthday.

"Most memorable 6th birthday for the MOST MAGICAL girl!" the mom captioned one clip from the bash last week, adding in another Instagram post Saturday: "✨S I X ✨ Pony rides, farm animals, apple bobbing, pie tossing, chicken feeding, two-stepping and the most delicious cowboy bbq in honor of our extraordinary Hops."

"It was a fulll bday week, but wouldn't have it any other way," continued Chambers. "A mill more photos to come, bc @lisareid_photography fully captured the magic per usual. Happy Birthday, Hopsey! 🐴🎂🎈"

In the comment section, Giudici, 34, sent well wishes — "Happy birthday big girl! Congrats Mama, ya done good :)," she wrote — while also clapping back at a commenter asking why Harper's father Hammer, 34, wasn't in attendance.

"You all understand that this beautiful family is made up of human people with feelings and who can read right?" began Giudici in her reply to the commenter. "It's not very kind to speculate about their marriage on a post about her daughter's birthday celebration."

"Let's all try to uplift one another," she continued, "we never know what other people are truly going through."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Hammer "was supposed to fly to the Cayman Islands, quarantine and then spend Thanksgiving with the kids and his family, flying back to L.A. all together in mid December." But Hammer had "since decided to back out," the insider added, while a separate source said the family was originally expected to have returned to their home in L.A. by now.

According to a second insider, the Call Me by Your Name actor — who was originally self-quarantining in the Cayman Islands with his children and estranged wife near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., before returning to L.A. over the summer — "was unable to travel" back to the Cayman Islands "after repeated attempts."

In the slideshow, the Vision Visor and BIRD Bakery founder could be seen undoing the trusses on a roasted turkey as her kids looked on. Another shot showed her giving Ford a kiss as Harper posed with a pumpkin.