Catherine Bell's Blog: Finding the Balance In My Busy Life

Look who’s back – it’s Catherine Bell!

Best known for her roles on JAG and Army Wives, the actress will next star in The Good Witch’s Wonder.

She is mom to son Ronan, 3½, and daughter Gemma, 11.

Bell, 45, can also be found on Facebook Twitter @reallycb and Instagram @therealcatherinebell.

In her latest blog, the actress catches us up on her busy life as a mom to two kids.

Hello!

Happy start of summer! Yup … kids are officially out of school and into summer camps. Everything from swim camps to Shakespeare camp and even a 2-week sleep-away for my big girl, Gemma!

Will someone please tell me where the time GOES?!

I feel so behind — so out of the loop sometimes. (I went to buy a cute new pair of sandals for summer and the salesgirl said they were all sold out of that style, that in fact all their summer clothes had pretty much sold in April and May and now they were getting in cute boots for … FALL?!) Wow.

What’s a busy mom to do? The best she can! That’s all we CAN do! So let’s make the most of it.

My little monkeys are getting settled in our new house — we only moved around the corner, but it might as well have been another country (will someone please remind me to NEVER EVER move again!?).

We’re still in my favorite little pocket in L.A., about 45 minutes from the hubbub of the city. White picket fences, horses, trails, friendly neighbors, kids riding bikes and scooters down the street — I love it! It reminds me a lot of Charleston, maybe.

Good reminder!

Gemma turned 11 a couple months ago. I can’t believe it! She wanted an 80s-themed roller skating party … and this child of the 80s was all over it. Like, Oh. My. GAWD! I am SO sure.

I had the help of my dear friend and amazing party planner/goodie maker extraordinaire, Brooke Daniells (also known as Hadley and Elizabeth). She helped me make sure it was, like, totally rad!

Do yourself a favor and check out her Etsy store too for the yummiest lotions and lip balms (anyone that knows me knows I am OBSESSED with lip balm! So I know what I’m talking about!).

Now I have about a month off before I have to prep for Ronan’s 4th birthday … Lego Chimas have been requested. Oh boy, better start planning!

But I think I have at least a week or two to chill … I think.

Well, I thought I did. Then THIS happened.

Yup, his name is Ranger and he’s a 12-week-old Mini Australian Shepherd. He makes an appearance in an indie I just filmed, called Bandit Hound. The kids are madly in love and he’s precious — sweet, fun, playful and really smart — and a total handful! HA! I wouldn’t have it any other way. Keeps life interesting!

Now that I’m starting to at least feel somewhat settled and (mostly) unpacked in the new house (the kids are signed up and into their camps, and I have a couple months before I start filming again — more on that in a moment!), I’m getting back into taking care of myself.

I’ve always said — and have to remind MYSELF of sometimes — that that is KEY to being able to take better care of our kids and family and life. We can’t do any of it if we’re tired or stressed or overwhelmed.

So I finally stopped unpacking for a moment and got back into a few things for ME (sounds decadent, but more like a tune-up or oil change for a car … VITAL!).

I started Pilates again — my favorite, I must say. As Joseph Pilates said, “Physical fitness is the first requisite of happiness.” I must say I feel better when I work out than when I don’t! Even just two to three days a week.

And I just got the new Far Infrared Sunlighten Sauna I was gifted hooked up and am really loving that. It is the coolest thing ever! Despite the weather warming up, there’s nothing quite like working up a great sweat and knowing all the toxins are coming out, blood and oxygen is flowing and all the other great benefits!!

I’m trying to eat healthier, too. I’ve always eaten pretty well, but I keep learning more and more about all the chemicals and toxins and junk in so much of our “modern” food!

So, while I doubt I will ever give up my favorite food of a really good burger and sometimes fries (YUM!), I have been eating a lot more fresh fruits and veggies (organic as much as possible) and juicing. (It’s SO good for us! Alkaline, good for the blood and it balances out my coffee — which I still hold so dear ? haha!)

“BALANCE” — key word for me. Anyone noticing that? ALL about balance. Yup.

Aside from all that, I’m gearing up to start production on my new series: The Good Witch! Those of you who have seen it know we’ve made seven movies (about one per year) on The Hallmark Channel. The seventh movie, The Good Witch’s Wonder, airs Oct. 25.

When Army Wives ended, Hallmark approached me to see if I’d want to turn this fun character and story into a series. And that’s exactly what we’re doing! We start filming in Toronto in September, doing 10 episodes this season. Stay tuned for more info.

You can always check out the movie and series previews, extras, and updates on www.hallmarkchannel.com/thegoodwitchmovies.

I also had a BLAST doing an episode of a web series comedy, called Los Angeles Right Now, with my dear friend Jennifer Aspen. We had way too much fun and are already planning the next one. Check out my episode, The Bully, here.

So, that’s what I’ve been up to lately — in a nutshell. Thanks for letting me share with you. It’s been a while! Too long.

Hope you all have been well, and I hope you have a GREAT and BALANCED summer.

XOXO,

— Catherine Bell

