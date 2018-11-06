Caterina Scorsone Wishes Daughter Paloma, 2, the 'Happiest of Birthdays' with Fun Slide Video

Paloma Michaela is sliding into her third year with style!

Caterina Scorsone‘s adorable daughter turned 2 on Sunday, and her mom marked the momentous occasion with a video showing the birthday girl taking a ride down a green slide at the playground.

Paloma (whom Scorsone affectionately calls “Pippa”) is wearing a pink-and-gray floral-patterned dress over her diaper, a pink hair bow and a huge smile as she enjoys the fun descent.

“Celebrating the happiest of birthdays with my sweet Pippa,” the Grey’s Anatomy star, 37, captioned the clip. “We are so incredibly grateful that you chose our family, beautiful girl! 🕊💗✨”

Scorsone has been all about showing her daughter off since her 2016 birth, through proud posts about her tummy time, photos of her looking adorable as she sleeps and more.

In honor of Down Syndrome Awareness month in early October, the actress shared photos of Paloma, who was born with the chromosomal condition. In her post, Scorsone discussed the importance of language while also celebrating the little girl’s “beautiful” differences.

“October is Down syndrome awareness month. Here’s a little info,” Scorsone wrote. “1 in 700 babies is born with Down syndrome. Language is important. Parents don’t have a 1 in 700 ‘RISK’ of having a baby with Down syndrome.”

“Parents have a 1 in 700 CHANCE of having a baby with Down syndrome,” she continued. “Just like they have a 50 percent CHANCE of having a girl a 50 percent CHANCE of having a boy. (With some beautiful variations in there as well).”

Scorsone finished the post by reminding her followers that “Differences are beautiful. Language changes how people think. Words are important,” and added several hashtags at the end, including one that read “#nothingdownaboutit.”

While two of the photos featured Paloma only, the Canadian star also included a sweet shot of her and older sister Eliza, 6, lovingly staring at each other.

In the adorable snapshot, Eliza held her little sister’s sippy cup while she took a drink from it.