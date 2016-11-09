Caterina Scorsone Announces Her Daughter Paloma Michaela's Birth After Voting
Caterina Scorsone has welcomed her second child!
The Grey’s Anatomy star introduced her newborn on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday along with an Election Day-themed announcement.
“I’m with her. Introducing Paloma Michaela Giles. The future is female,” Scorsone, 35, captioned a photo of her little girl wearing a “I Voted” sticker.
The actress revealed that she was expecting when she walked the red carpet with a baby bump at a Television Critics Association event in August.
Scorsone is already mom to 4-year-old daughter Eliza, whom she and husband Rob Giles welcomed in July 2012.
The mother of two’s Grey’s boss Shonda Rhimes congratulated Scorsone on the birth writing, “She got here in time to (fingers crossed) see history!” Costar Sarah Drew also celebrated the new mom tweeting, “I love this tiny beautiful angel!!! Love you so much!”