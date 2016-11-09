Caterina Scorsone has welcomed her second child!

The Grey’s Anatomy star introduced her newborn on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday along with an Election Day-themed announcement.

“I’m with her. Introducing Paloma Michaela Giles. The future is female,” Scorsone, 35, captioned a photo of her little girl wearing a “I Voted” sticker.

The actress revealed that she was expecting when she walked the red carpet with a baby bump at a Television Critics Association event in August.

Scorsone is already mom to 4-year-old daughter Eliza, whom she and husband Rob Giles welcomed in July 2012.