Caterina Scorsone Supports Down Syndrome Awareness Month with Photos of Daughter Paloma Michaela

Caterina Scorsone is showing her support for Down Syndrome Awareness month — and showing off her gorgeous daughter at the same time.

In honor of the important awareness initiative, the Grey’s Anatomy star shared photos of her daughter, Paloma Michaela — who was born with the chromosomal disorder — on Instagram Tuesday.

In the post, Scorsone, 36, discussed the importance of language while also celebrating her almost 2-year-old daughter’s “beautiful” differences.

“October is Down syndrome awareness month. Here’s a little info,” wrote the actress. “1 in 700 babies is born with Down syndrome. Language is important. Parents don’t have a 1 in 700 ‘RISK’ of having a baby with Down syndrome.”

“Parents have a 1 in 700 CHANCE of having a baby with Down syndrome,” she continued. “just like they have a 50 percent CHANCE of having a girl a 50 percent CHANCE of having a boy. (With some beautiful variations in there as well).”

Caterina Scorsone's daughter Paloma Michaela Caterina Scorsone/Instagram

Scorsone finished the post by reminding her followers that “Differences are beautiful. Language changes how people think. Words are important,” and added several hashtags at the end, including one that read “#nothingdownaboutit.”

While two of the photos featured Paloma only, the Canadian actress also included a sweet shot of her and older sister Eliza, 6, lovingly staring at each other. In the adorable photo, Eliza holds Paloma’s bottle while she takes a sip from it.

Caterina Scorsone's daughters Paloma Michaela and Eliza

Scorsone’s love for sharing heartwarming shots of Paloma and advocating for Down Syndrome awareness extends well beyond the month of October.

Since welcoming her baby girl in Nov. 2016 with her husband of nine years Rob Giles, the mom-of-two has been a voice of support on social media for children born with Down Syndrome.

Caterina Scorsone/Instagram

Earlier this year, when brands including American Girl, Gerber, and Anthropology chose to incorporate children with Down Syndrome into promotions for their respective doll, food, and clothing lines, Scorsone applauded them by sharing the ads on Instagram.

In addition, she called for more public research funding for the chromosomal disorder and supported Tea Collection when they used a little girl with Down Syndrome in their back to school clothing catalog.

Scorsone’s Instagram is also filled with shots of her youngest daughter, who she affectionately calls “Pippa” (the nickname “she likes best,” according to the star). Most recently, Paloma was captured in a floral-print outfit, smiling shyly up at the camera.

“My little dove. #paloma #pippa #wisechild #truefriend,” wrote the actress on Sept. 27.

Back in May, the Private Practice alum shared another sweet shot of Little Pippa flashing a wide smile at the camera.

“If you were having a rough day, here’s a smile to remind you that … joy,” Scorsone wrote in the heartwarming post.

In the past, Scorsone has referred to Paloma as a “blessing” and a gift from God who was sent “to teach us how to love.”