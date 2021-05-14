Caterina Scorsone Shares Sweet Photo Soaking Up the Sun with 4-Year-Old Daughter Pippa

Caterina Scorsone previously opened up to PEOPLE about raising Pippa, who was born with Down syndrome, calling her "perfect exactly as she is"

Caterina Scorsone is spending some quality time with her little girl.

On Thursday, the Grey's Anatomy actress, 39, posted a sweet photo on Instagram of her and her daughter Pippa, 4, sitting outside in the sun together.

In the snap, Scorsone smiles for the camera while Pippa rests on her mother's chest and looks off into the distance. The mother-daughter duo sits under lush greenery for the shot while basking in the sun.

"Sunshine.☀️," the mom of three captioned the picture.

"Two beautiful souls," actress Zoie Palmer commented on the photo.

Earlier this year, Scorsone opened up to PEOPLE about raising Pippa, who was born with Down syndrome, saying her "difference lit a match in my life and in the life of my family."

"When my daughter Pippa was born, I was scared. I didn't know anything about trisomy 21, the name for the occurrence of a third copy of the 21st chromosome, better known as Down syndrome," she said. "... I didn't know anything. All I knew about Down syndrome was that people were afraid of it, so I figured I should be too."

The star, who also shares daughter Lucky, 17 months, and Eliza, 8, with ex Rob Giles, explained how she quickly shifted her perspective, seeing any of Pippa's differences as beautiful individuality like anyone else's unique attributes. Scorsone said Pippa's arrival "cracked open a door in my life" — for the better.

"It suddenly became crystal clear," she said, adding, "There is no standard, objective, perfect human being. The metrics of perfection are arbitrary and imposed in the service of those who fit them. My daughter is perfect. Exactly the way she is."

"Pippa is perfect exactly as she is. So are you, and so am I. The only way we lose sight of that perfection is to look for it somewhere else," she said.

Scorsone said her life has been infused with kindness ever since Pippa was born — and since she connected with other families with differently abled children.

"I didn't really know what family could feel like until I entered the disability community and met other families that loved and included a person with Down syndrome," she said. "These hilarious, real humans reached their arms around us when Pippa was born and pulled us into the most joyful, fierce hug we've ever experienced."