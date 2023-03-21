Caterina Scorsone Hugs Daughter, 6, While Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day: 'Exactly as We Are'

Caterina Scorsone is celebrating love on World Down Syndrome Day.

The Grey's Anatomy actress, 41, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Tuesday with daughter Paloma "Pippa" Michaela, 6, scooped up in her arms as they stood in the living room.

"Happy World Down syndrome Day 21.3.23 Love is exactly what we are. Exactly as we are. 💛💙❤️ #joyisrebellion," she captioned the heartwarming photo.

World Down Syndrome Day falls on March 21st and has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. According to the World Down Syndrome Day's campaign website, the day was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Pippa, Scorsone is also mom to daughters Lucky, 3, and Eliza, 10, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Rob Giles.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2020, Scorsone opened up about raising her second daughter, saying that Pippa's "difference lit a match in my life and in the life of my family."

caterinascorsone/Instagram

"When my daughter Pippa was born, I was scared. I didn't know anything about trisomy 21, the name for the occurrence of a third copy of the 21st chromosome, better known as Down syndrome," she told PEOPLE. "... I didn't know anything. All I knew about Down syndrome was that people were afraid of it, so I figured I should be too."

The TV star also explained how she quickly shifted her perspective, seeing any of Pippa's differences as beautiful individuality like anyone else's unique attributes. Scorsone shared Pippa's arrival "cracked open a door in my life" — for the better.

"It suddenly became crystal clear," she said, adding, "There is no standard, objective, perfect human being. The metrics of perfection are arbitrary and imposed in the service of those who fit them. My daughter is perfect. Exactly the way she is."

"Pippa is perfect exactly as she is. So are you, and so am I. The only way we lose sight of that perfection is to look for it somewhere else," she added.