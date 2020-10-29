"There is always so much love there," the Grey's Anatomy star tells PEOPLE of her daughters' relationship with each other

Caterina Scorsone Says Daughters Are 'Like Other Siblings: Sometimes Wonderful, Sometimes Annoying'

Caterina Scorsone is thankful for her daughters' strong bond.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, the 39-year-old Grey's Anatomy star opens up about life with her three daughters: Eliza, 8, Pippa, 4 next month, and Lucky, 10 months. Scorsone says her brood is "normal, like every family," explaining that though her middle child Pippa, who was born with Down syndrome, has different needs, Eliza and Lucky "don't disappear."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They're all a part of this constellation of love," says the mother of three, who shares her children with ex Rob Giles.

"Pippa and her sisters have a relationship just like any other siblings: sometimes wonderful, sometimes annoying," Scorsone says. "But there is always so much love there."

The actress adds that her eldest has risen to the occasion of being a helpful big sister to Pippa and Lucky: "Eliza is very into the idea that she is going to be teaching her sisters a lot of things. She's up for the task."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Rebecca Coursey-Rugh

Image zoom Credit: Rebecca Coursey-Rugh

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: Caterina Scorsone streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

"Nothing could be better for Eliza's future than having Pippa and Lucky in her life," Scorsone says, adding of her newest addition, "Having Lucky join us has been so wonderful. Pippa loves her baby sister so much and is very protective of her."

Opening up about parenting a child with Down syndrome, Scorsone tells PEOPLE that she discovered newfound kindness after welcoming Pippa in 2016.

"When Pippa was born, my world and my perspective became infused and alchemized by a deep and unexpected kindness," she says.

"No matter how many chromosomes we have, or where we're from, or what we look like, or what gender we identify as, we are all family."

Back in April 2019, Scorsone opened up to PEOPLE about parenting, saying that "one thing that changes when you have kids is that nothing is in your control anymore."

She added at the time, "You have to roll with whatever is happening and there are people that are now in your life very intimately and in your space who have distinctly different personalities from you."