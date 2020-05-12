"In the midst of quarantine love is stronger than ever," Caterina Scorsone wrote of her three girls in a touching Instagram post

Caterina Scorsone 'Awestruck by the Love' from Her Daughters on First Mother's Day After Split

Caterina Scorsone had her best gals by her side for Mother's Day — her three daughters!

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Grey's Anatomy star gave a glimpse into life at home as of late, sharing three photos featuring sisters Eliza, 7½, Paloma "Pippa" Michaela, 3½, and Lucinda (a.k.a. Lucky), 4 months, playing and cuddling together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first snapshot sees Eliza lying down while holding baby Lucky, while in the second, Scorsone and Pippa make silly faces for the camera. In the third, Eliza seems to be "teaching" Pippa from a cookbook, which she is holding up while standing in front of a blanket fort.

"This Mother's Day I was gobsmacked and awestruck by the love that filled up our house. In the midst of quarantine love is stronger than ever. #goddesses #mamas #daughters #sisters #twinsies #trifecta ❤️❤️❤️," Scorsone, 38, captioned her post.

Sunday marked the first Mother's Day the actress has celebrated since she split from her husband, Rob Giles, after more than 10 years of marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Caterina Scorsone's daughters Pippa (L) and Eliza Caterina Scorsone/Instagram

Scorsone and Giles' reps told PEOPLE in a joint statement on Friday that they "have separated," adding, "They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love."

Just hours after PEOPLE confirmed the news of her split from Giles, the actress shared an uplifting message on her Instagram Story.

"Cling to joy. Bold audacious joy, that looks for Light in everything. Even when you're waiting," read the poem, written by Morgan Harper Nichols.

Scorsone, known for playing Amelia Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy, wed Giles, a musician, in 2009.

Image zoom Rob Giles (L) and Caterina Scorsone AFF-USA/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Caterina Scorsone Opens Up About the Beauties of Parenthood: "Nothing Is in Your Control"

Scorsone made her exciting pregnancy announcement alongside a photo of herself, her husband and their two older daughters dressed up as the Addams Family for Halloween.

Two months later, the actress announced the arrival of her third child with a sweet snapshot of big sister Eliza snuggling up to the newborn.