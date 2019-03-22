Caterina Scorsone Celebrates World Down Syndrome Day with Adorable Photo of Daughter Paloma

Caterina Scorsone (and her daughter) are celebrating World Down Syndrome Day!

The Grey’s Anatomy actress, 37, posted an adorable photo of her 2-year-old younger child Paloma Michaela enjoying a food pouch to Instagram on Thursday, marking the special awareness occasion with a heartfelt caption.

“Just got back from big sister’s school camping trip so it’s a little late in the day but … Happy World Down syndrome Day from our family to yours!!!” wrote Scorsone, shouting out her older daughter Eliza, 6½.

She added jovially, “The sun shines on all our chromosomes!!! 🌞❤️”

Caterina Scorsone's daughter Paloma Caterina Scorsone/Instagram. Inset: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The cute outdoor snapshot comes five months after Scorsone showed her support for Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October, posting photographs of Paloma posing for the camera, smiling in a swing and bonding with her big sister Eliza.

“October is Down syndrome awareness month. Here’s a little info,” wrote the actress. “1 in 700 babies is born with Down syndrome. Language is important. Parents don’t have a 1 in 700 ‘RISK’ of having a baby with Down syndrome.”

“Parents have a 1 in 700 CHANCE of having a baby with Down syndrome,” Scorsone continued. “Just like they have a 50 percent CHANCE of having a girl a 50 percent CHANCE of having a boy. (With some beautiful variations in there as well).”

The proud mom celebrated little Paloma’s second birthday in November, posting a video of her daughter (whom Scorsone affectionately calls “Pippa”) taking a ride down a green slide at the playground.

Paloma was wearing a pink-and-gray floral-patterned dress for the outing, along with a pink hair bow and a huge smile as she enjoyed the fun descent.

“Celebrating the happiest of birthdays with my sweet Pippa,” the star captioned her clip. “We are so incredibly grateful that you chose our family, beautiful girl! 🕊💗✨”