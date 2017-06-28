'Hard Work Paying Off'! Caterina Scorsone Celebrates Daughter's Tummy Time Success with Adorable Snapshot

"This little girl is serious about tummy time," Caterina Scorsone captioned an Instagram post this week of her baby girl Paloma and husband Rob Giles

Little Paloma Michaela is mastering those milestones.

In a cute snap shared to Instagram by Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone, her 7-month-old baby girl is flashing a huge smile while holding herself up on a mat.

“Hard work paying off. #sunshine #proudmama #superbaby,” the 35-year-old actress captioned the post.

Three days earlier, the Private Practice alum shared another photo of Paloma hanging with Scorsone’s husband Rob Giles, who’s giving her a well-deserved drink of water as she practices.

“This little girl is serious about tummy time. This Daddy is serious about his girl,” Scorsone wrote, adding the hashtags, “#heartandgrit #rockybalboa #missmolly #luckymama.”

Scorsone’s investment in her baby girl’s milestones is just one way she stays close to her kids. According to the mother of two (she and Giles are also parents to daughter Eliza, 5 next month), she has Grey’s show runner Shonda Rhimes to thank in part for helping her keep a healthy career/family balance.

“I think that Shonda is really carving a path and showing us, showing everyone, that women need to have these options,” Scorsone told PEOPLE in March, noting that Rhimes has created an environment for working moms “in a way that’s unprecedented.”