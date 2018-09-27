Caterina Scorsone's '#WiseChild,' Daughter Paloma, Is Too Cute in New Photo: 'My Little Dove'

Paloma Michaela is growing up so fast!

Caterina Scorsone‘s adorable 22-month-old daughter stars in a new photograph her mom shared to Instagram Wednesday, wearing a floral-print outfit and smiling shyly up at the camera.

“My little dove. #paloma #pippa #wisechild #truefriend,” wrote the Grey’s Anatomy actress, 36.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Caterina Scorsone Is Spreading the “Joy” with Giggly Photo of 18-Month-Old Daughter Paloma

The new snapshot is only the latest the proud mother of two has shared of her younger daughter (she and husband Rob Giles also share 6-year-old daughter Eliza).

In a July photo, Scorsone posted an image of little “Pippa” standing with the help of her mama, looking ready to cover some serious ground. “Somebody is getting ready to walk,” the actress captioned the memory-making shot. “Proud mama. Proud Pippa.”

Little Pippa was all sweet giggles in a photo the Private Practice alum shared to Instagram in May, flashing a wide smile at the camera while wearing floral-patterned pajamas.

“If you were having a rough day, here’s a smile to remind you that … joy,” Scorsone wrote in the heartwarming post.

RELATED VIDEO: Caterina Scorsone Celebrates Daughter’s Tummy Time Success with Adorable Snapshot



In January, Scorsone shared a memorable snap of Paloma sound asleep against her mama, looking snug in a pink-and-white outfit while her long eyelashes steal the camera spotlight.

“She’s made of stardust and all the sweetest dreams. My little dove,” Scorsone captioned the photograph. (Notably, Paloma means dove in Spanish.)