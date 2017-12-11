Holiday Hugs! Caterina Scorsone Poses with Daughter Paloma: 'Hearts Full to Bursting'

"Arms full of Christmas giggles," Caterina Scorsone captioned a seasonal snap of herself and daughter Paloma Michaela, 13 months

Caterina Scorsone and her baby girl are getting into the Christmas spirit!

The Grey’s Anatomy star recently posted a new photo of herself snuggling close to 13-month-old daughter Paloma Michaela, with the twosome sporting matching smiles as they hammed it up for the camera.

In the festive snap, little Paloma looks comfy in just a diaper while her proud mama is dressed for the season in a holiday-print sweater.

“Arms full of Christmas giggles. Hearts full to bursting. 🎄❤️,” wrote Scorsone, 36, next to the photo.

Paloma is Scorsone’s second child with husband Rob Giles, whom she wed in 2009. The couple also share 5-year-old daughter Eliza.

In the comments accompanying the sweet mother-daughter photo, Scorsone cleared up some confusion surrounding her daughter‘s name.

“For all you sweet peeps wondering, my babe’s name is Paloma but she has a couple of nicknames. Turns out, the one she likes best is Pippa,” wrote the actress. “That’s what we mostly call her.”

