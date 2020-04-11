Little Lucky! Caterina Scorsone Snuggles Up with Baby Daughter as She Reveals Sweet New Name

Image zoom Caterina Scorsone/Instagram

She’s so Lucky — she’s a star!

In a sweet Instagram post shared on Saturday, Caterina Scorsone gives a glimpse into a few of her favorite things, cradling her youngest daughter, whom she welcomed with husband Rob Giles in December, as she lounges in a chair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although the Grey’s Anatomy star previously revealed the couple had chosen the name Arwen for their new addition, the new mom of three says in her weekend post that their baby girl will now go by what was her middle name.

“I love my baby. I love books. (By the way, we went with what was her middle name. Lucinda. ‘Lucky’ for short.)” Scorsone, 38, captions the photo in which little Lucky is fast asleep on her mom’s chest.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Caterina Scorsone and Her Daughter, 3, Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day in Sweet Video

Scorsone — whose Grey‘s character Amelia Frances Shepherd welcomed a baby boy during the season finale — made her exciting pregnancy announcement alongside a photo of herself, her husband and their two older daughters dressed up as the Addams Family for Halloween.

Two months later, the actress announced the arrival of their third child with a sweet snapshot of big sister Eliza, 7, snuggling up to the newborn.

“Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment,” Scorsone wrote in the post.

Scorsone has been sharing sweet moments with her girls on social media lately, most recently with a photo of herself laughing alongside Lucky, Eliza and her middle daughter, Paloma “Pippa” Michaela, 3.

“Are you cuddling the ones you love?” she captioned the candid shot, with all the girls giggling while posing with their mama.

RELATED VIDEO: Caterina Scorsone Opens Up About the Beauties of Parenthood: ‘Nothing Is in Your Control’

Weeks before production for Grey’s Anatomy was shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Scorsone shared a selfie of her breastfeeding her newborn, using her caption to shout out her job.

“Shooting Grey’s Anatomy. Nursing my baby at work. This is what feminist infrastructure looks like; workplaces that support working women, families, children and their development. #humane,” she wrote.

The working mom previously praised Grey’s showrunner Shonda Rhimes for “carving a path” for working moms, telling PEOPLE in March 2017 that she brought Pippa, then just a few months old, to work “every day.”

“I think that Shonda is really carving a path and showing us, showing everyone, that women need to have these options,” said Scorsone at the time.