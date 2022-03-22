The Grey's Anatomy star is a mother to a 5-year-old daughter, Pippa, who was born with Down syndrome

Caterina Scorsone and Her Daughter Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day: 'From Our Family to Yours!'

Caterina Scorsone is celebrating World Down Syndrome Day with her 5-year-old daughter, Paloma "Pippa" Michaela, and the world.

On Monday, the Grey's Anatomy cast member shared some adorable pictures of herself and Pippa on Instagram in honor of the special day for the family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy World Down syndrome Day from our family to yours! 3/21 💛💙❤️," she wrote in the caption.

In the two images, mom and daughter pulled funny faces as they posed for the camera.

World Down Syndrome Day falls on March 21st and has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. According to the World Down Syndrome Day's campaign website, the day was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

In addition to Pippa, Scorsone, 40, is also a mother to daughters Eliza, 9, and Lucky, 2, whom she shares with ex-husband Rob Giles. In 2020, she opened up to PEOPLE about raising her second daughter, who was born with Down syndrome.

During the chat, she said Pippa's "difference lit a match in my life and in the life of my family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"When my daughter Pippa was born, I was scared. I didn't know anything about trisomy 21, the name for the occurrence of a third copy of the 21st chromosome, better known as Down syndrome," she told PEOPLE. "... I didn't know anything. All I knew about Down syndrome was that people were afraid of it, so I figured I should be too."

The TV star also explained how she quickly shifted her perspective, seeing any of Pippa's differences as beautiful individuality like anyone else's unique attributes. Scorsone shared Pippa's arrival "cracked open a door in my life" — for the better.

caterina scorsone Credit: caterinascorsone/Instagram

"It suddenly became crystal clear," she said, adding, "There is no standard, objective, perfect human being. The metrics of perfection are arbitrary and imposed in the service of those who fit them. My daughter is perfect. Exactly the way she is."

"Pippa is perfect exactly as she is. So are you, and so am I. The only way we lose sight of that perfection is to look for it somewhere else," she added.

Scorsone said that her life has been infused with kindness ever since Pippa was born — and since she connected with other families with differently-abled children.

RELATED: Caterina Scorsone Says When Daughter Was Born There Was an "Instant Connection" With Disability Community

"I didn't really know what family could feel like until I entered the disability community and met other families that loved and included a person with Down syndrome," she said. "These hilarious, real humans reached their arms around us when Pippa was born and pulled us into the most joyful, fierce hug we've ever experienced."