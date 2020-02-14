Caterina Scorsone Breastfeeds Daughter Arwen on Grey's Anatomy Set: 'Feminist Infrastructure'

Image zoom Caterina Scorsone and daughter Arwen Caterina Scorsone/Instagram

Caterina Scorsone is singing her show’s praises in creating a supportive environment for new parents.

The Grey’s Anatomy star — who announced the arrival of her third daughter, Arwen, on New Year’s Eve — shared a selfie of her breastfeeding her newborn to Instagram on Thursday, using her caption to shout out her job.

“Shooting Grey’s Anatomy. Nursing my baby at work. This is what feminist infrastructure looks like; workplaces that support working women, families, children and their development. #humane,” she wrote.

Scorsone, 38, announced Arwen’s arrival with a two-photo set of the baby girl snuggling up to her big sisters Paloma “Pippa” Michaela, 3, and Eliza, 7½.

“Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment,” the actress captioned her post.

Scorsone previously praised Grey’s showrunner Shonda Rhimes for “carving a path” for working moms, telling PEOPLE in March 2017 that she brought Pippa, then just a few months old, to work “every day.”

“This is the amazing thing about Shondaland,” explained the star. “I have the little one in the trailer with me every day, so that I can feed her every couple of hours. I go back to the trailer, and she’s there.”

She went on to praise the “fantastic” Rhimes, 50, for her efforts to create an environment for working moms “in a way that’s unprecedented.”

“I think that Shonda is really carving a path and showing us, showing everyone, that women need to have these options,” said Scorsone. “If you want to have high-powered career women who have families, you need to provide options for them in terms of childcare.”

Scorsone — whose Grey’s character Amelia Frances Shepherd discovered she was expecting early this season — made her exciting pregnancy announcement alongside a photo of herself, husband Rob Giles and their two older daughters dressed up as the Addams Family for Halloween.

In the shot, Scorsone, who wore a Morticia Addams costume, stood to the side and cradled her baby bump as her family (Giles as Gomez, Eliza as Wednesday and Pippa as Pugsley) posed beside her.

“Our Family’s about to get even kookier. #pumpkinintheoven 🎃,” she captioned the image, referencing a lyric from the show’s theme song.