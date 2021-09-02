Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share First Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'Absolutely Perfect'

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are spending some quality time with their baby girl.

On Tuesday, Lowell, 29, gave fans the first glimpse of her newborn daughter, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself cuddling with her little one.

"Exhausted 🥱 but soaking up every second ❤️ she's absolutely perfect 😍," the Teen Mom OG star captioned the shot on her Instagram.

Baltierra, 29, followed up his wife's post with a sweet father-daughter portrait on his own Instagram account. The snapshot showed the infant snuggled underneath a blanket as she laid on Baltierra's bare chest.

"There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby's little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs," he wrote on Wednesday morning. "I'm head over heels in love! 😍❤️😭🌹."

Lowell and Baltierra's newest addition joins big sisters Nova, 6, and Vaeda Luma, 2. The couple also have another daughter, Carly, now 12, whom they placed for adoption while on 16 and Pregnant.

Baltierra ended his post with the hashtags "Daddy's Girl" and "Girl Dad," prompting Lowell to respond in the comments section, "I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv you are such an amazing daddy!!!!"

"Our girls are so blessed!" Lowell added.

The proud parents announced their baby's arrival on Saturday, with Baltierra writing on his Instagram Story, "She's here and she's perfect!"

While the pair have yet to reveal their daughter's name, Lowell has been referring to the newborn as "Baby R" in her social media posts.

"Baby R is on her way," she previously teased from the hospital. "Send positive vibes 💕🥰."

Lowell first revealed her pregnancy in February, just three months after sharing that she had suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day.

"This rainbow was worth the storm," she wrote on her Instagram. "Baby Baltierra coming soon."

Lowell told Celebuzz days after the pregnancy announcement that the baby would be the "last and final" child for herself and Baltierra.