Catelynn Lowell Reveals Teen Mom OG Will Feature a Recent Reunion with 12-Year-Old Daughter Carly

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra placed daughter Carly, now 12, for adoption while on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009

Teen Mom OG fans can expect an upcoming reunion of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra and their eldest daughter, Carly.

Lowell, who recently welcomed her fourth child, daughter Rya Rose, revealed in an interview with E! News that she and her husband were able to reunite with their 12-year-old daughter — whom they placed for adoption while on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009 — after nearly two years apart.

"We did end up having a visit with Carly and MTV did follow that. They didn't film Carly herself or anything like that but they always film us," said Lowell, 29. "People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just like the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important."

Lowell, who also shares daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda Luma, 2, with Baltierra, said she thinks it's "awesome" that she is able to highlight her family's journey with adoption.

"I think it's super awesome that we can continue to do that in a way that can show our fans the journey but also in the way that it allows Carly's parents to feel comfortable with us sharing it as well," she added, as Baltierra agreed he feels "blessed" to have the opportunity to share their story.

Lowell recently spoke to PEOPLE about their family's new addition, sharing that Carly has yet to meet Rya but is "super excited" about having a third sister.

"All the girls are excited. Carly was definitely excited as well," Lowell said of welcoming Rya to the family. "I sent pictures to Carly's mom of Rya and of the three girls together ... they absolutely adore her, too."

"Obviously they haven't met her yet but I sent them updates," she added. "All three of them are super excited. I know Carly loves having three sisters because she only has a brother at home. So she's kind of like, 'Oh, cool. I have three sisters.' "