'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'

Catelynn Lowell is celebrating her oldest on her special day.

The Teen Mom: Next Chapter star, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate daughter Carly's 14th birthday. Lowell and now-husband Tyler Baltierra welcomed Carly at 16 years old in 2009 and placed her for adoption, a story that unfolded on MTV's first season of 16 & Pregnant.

Sharing throwback photos of Carly at a dance recital, as well as two shots where she plays with her little sisters — Rya Rose, 18 months, Vaeda Luma, 4, and Novalee Reign, 8, the mom wrote, "14 years ago this amazing little girl was born!"

"Gosh if she only knew how many people she has touched and changed ❤️," she continued. "Happy Birthday Carly 🎂🎈 we love you so much!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight's Deidre Behar in 2021, the reality star said that she isn't interested in watching old episodes of 16 and Pregnant or Teen Mom OG — with one exception.

"When I am older and Carly is in her 20s or 30s, I'm blessed to be able to have a copy of my 16 and Pregnant episode that I can show her to ... I mean, right there is like, I don't even have to say too much," she said. "We can watch it. Then I can answer questions that she has because it was so 100 percent real."

"I still haven't been able to watch my 16 and Pregnant," she added. "I can't do it."

In a November episode of Teen Mom: Next Chapter, Lowell tells her husband about their daughter Novalee's emotional state when she got picked up from school earlier that day.

"She just started sobbing," Lowell explains to her husband. "She's like, 'I really miss Carly.' She's like, 'I don't — why did you have to separate us?'"

When the parents speak with their daughter about why she was so upset, she explains, "It feels like that's my sister and I can't see her that much."

Later, the couple reflected on the conversation, with Lowell explaining, "It just never occurred to me, when I was making the decision at 16, how it would impact my future children, you know?"

Baltierra felt the same, adding, "I guess I never really thought about it affecting them in a negative way."