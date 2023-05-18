'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'

Catelynn Lowell shared a special birthday wish for daughter Carly, who she and husband Tyler Baltierra placed up for adoption at 16 in 2009, as she turns 14

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 04:40 PM
Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
Photo: Credit:Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

Catelynn Lowell is celebrating her oldest on her special day.

The Teen Mom: Next Chapter star, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate daughter Carly's 14th birthday. Lowell and now-husband Tyler Baltierra welcomed Carly at 16 years old in 2009 and placed her for adoption, a story that unfolded on MTV's first season of 16 & Pregnant.

Sharing throwback photos of Carly at a dance recital, as well as two shots where she plays with her little sisters — Rya Rose, 18 months, Vaeda Luma, 4, and Novalee Reign, 8, the mom wrote, "14 years ago this amazing little girl was born!"

"Gosh if she only knew how many people she has touched and changed ❤️," she continued. "Happy Birthday Carly 🎂🎈 we love you so much!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight's Deidre Behar in 2021, the reality star said that she isn't interested in watching old episodes of 16 and Pregnant or Teen Mom OG — with one exception.

"When I am older and Carly is in her 20s or 30s, I'm blessed to be able to have a copy of my 16 and Pregnant episode that I can show her to ... I mean, right there is like, I don't even have to say too much," she said. "We can watch it. Then I can answer questions that she has because it was so 100 percent real."

"I still haven't been able to watch my 16 and Pregnant," she added. "I can't do it."

In a November episode of Teen Mom: Next Chapter, Lowell tells her husband about their daughter Novalee's emotional state when she got picked up from school earlier that day.

"She just started sobbing," Lowell explains to her husband. "She's like, 'I really miss Carly.' She's like, 'I don't — why did you have to separate us?'"

When the parents speak with their daughter about why she was so upset, she explains, "It feels like that's my sister and I can't see her that much."

Later, the couple reflected on the conversation, with Lowell explaining, "It just never occurred to me, when I was making the decision at 16, how it would impact my future children, you know?"

Baltierra felt the same, adding, "I guess I never really thought about it affecting them in a negative way."

Related Articles
Teen Mom' 's Catelynn and Tyler Answer Daughter Novalee's Questions About Sister Carly's Adoption
'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn and Tyler Answer Daughter Novalee's Questions About Sister Carly's Adoption
Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler
Catelynn Lowell Says She'll Watch '16 and Pregnant' with Daughter Carly When She's Older
Pregnant Nabela Noor Celebrates Baby Sprinkle Ahead of Baby No. 2
Nabela Noor Enjoys Countryside-Themed Baby Sprinkle Ahead of Baby No. 2 — See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Howie Dorough Celebrates Lookalike Son James on His 14th Birthday: 'What a Wonderful Young Man'
Howie Dorough Celebrates Lookalike Son James on His 14th Birthday: 'What a Wonderful Young Man'
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's Relationship Timeline
Novalee's First Day of Second Grade, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
'Teen Mom' Star Tyler Baltierra Shares Photo from Novalee's First Day of School: 'Slow Down Baby'
Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell
'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Is Urging Husband Tyler Baltierra to Join OnlyFans: 'Big Bucks'
Tyler Baltierra Matches Daughter Vada as Batman for Trick-or-Treating on Halloween
Tyler Baltierra Wears Matching Batman Costumes with Daughter Novalee on Halloween
Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell
Catelynn Lowell Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of First Birthday
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Daughter Zoie's 15th Birthday with Dinner Outing at Nobu with Friends
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Says He's 'Happy with the Results' After Losing 24 lbs. of Body Weight. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChIHp7uuWsK/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=051908ff-54c4-45be-b51c-5624a1cc4202.
'Teen Mom' 's Tyler Baltierra Says He's 'Happy with the Results' After Losing 24 Lbs.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares a Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Heartwarming Moment with Dad Bruce Willis on His Birthday: 'Love You'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co_N7EgD2pD/?hl=en. Farrah Abraham/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Farrah Abraham attends Debbie Durkin's ECOLUXE Movie & TV Awards Lounge at Yamashiro Hollywood on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Debbie Durkin's ECOLUXE Lounge)
'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Shares Video of Daughter, 14, Getting Facial Piercings for Her Birthday
Pregnant Nabela Noor Celebrates Daughter Amalia in Fairytale-Themed First Birthday Party Photographer: Kinna Shaffer, @KinnaShaffer
Pregnant Nabela Noor Celebrates Daughter Amalia in Fairytale-Themed First Birthday Party: Photos
Katherine Heigl with her family
Katherine Heigl's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch
Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Son Moses with Sweet Post on His 17th Birthday: 'I Deeply Adore You'