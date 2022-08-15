Catelynn Lowell Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of First Birthday

Catelynn Lowell reflected on Rya, the youngest of her daughters, being her last baby as she celebrated her recent milestones

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 01:02 PM
Catelynn Baltierra Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of 1st Birthday
Photo: Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's last little girl is growing up.

In a post celebrating daughter Rya Rose, 11 months, and her recent milestones, the Teen Mom OG star admitted that these moments with the infant are bittersweet as Rya is their last baby.

"Our happy girl ❤️ crawling a million miles and hour 😂, saying hi, and has a bunch of teeth 😩," Lowell wrote. "Few more weeks and she will be one!!! She's SUCH a happy & good baby! Can't believe it's our last 🥲🥲🥲"

Lowell and Baltierra are also parents to daughters Vaeda Luma, 2, and Nova, 6, as well as 12-year-old Carly, whom the couple placed for adoption while on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple, both 30, shared that their fourth baby girl would be their last while revealing her sex in February 2021.

"We have found out that we are going to be having a … drumroll please … another girl!" Lowell told Celebuzz at the time. "While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she's healthy ... that's really all that matters. This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!"

Catelynn Baltierra Is Emotional About Daughter Rya Being Her Last Baby Ahead of 1st Birthday
Catelynn Baltierra/Instagram

While speaking with PEOPLE last October, Lowell shared her family has a "whole movie theme" going on when it comes to names.

"Novalee, her name came from a movie. And Vaeda's name is from a movie as well, My Girl. And then one time we were watching the new Disney movie with our girls, Raya and the Last Dragon, and I was telling Tyler, 'Wow, isn't that a really pretty name? Like Raya is a super pretty name,' " she recalled.

"So with the whole movie theme that we kind of have going on, we were like, 'Oh my gosh,' like we really ended up falling in love with the name Raya," she explained.

As for Rya's middle name, Rose, Lowell said her daughter Nova was in charge of picking the second moniker.

"She got to give her sister her middle name, which she was all excited about. And then we were just like, 'Cool. Rya Rose, it's really pretty,' " she said.

Related Articles
Rya Rose
Catelynn Lowell Shares the Sweet Movie Connection Behind Newborn Daughter Rya Rose's Name
Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Says He's 'Happy with the Results' After Losing 24 lbs. of Body Weight. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChIHp7uuWsK/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=051908ff-54c4-45be-b51c-5624a1cc4202.
'Teen Mom' 's Tyler Baltierra Says He's 'Happy with the Results' After Losing 24 lbs. of Body Weight
catelynn-lowell.jpg
'Teen Mom OG' 's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Welcome Fourth Baby: 'She's Perfect!' 
catelynn lowell baby rya
Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Says Daughter Carly Hasn't Met Baby Yet but Is 'Excited' About Third Sister
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra
'Teen Mom OG' 's Catelynn Lowell Reveals Baby Name for Fourth Daughter: She 'Is Adored By All'
Catelynn Baltierra
Catelynn Lowell Reveals' Teen Mom OG' Will Feature a Recent Reunion with 12-Year-Old Daughter Carly
Teen Mom OG's Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Daughter Carly's Birthday 11 Years After Placing Her for Adoption
'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Recalls 'Anxiety and Being Very Scared' When Expecting Her First Baby
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Share First Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'Absolutely Perfect'
Catelynn Lowell
Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell Gets a Tattoo in Memory of Her Miscarriages: '2 Angels in Heaven'
kyie jenner and travis scott welcome baby
Kylie Jenner, Amy Schumer and More Celebrity Parents Who Changed Their Children's Names
Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler
'Teen Mom' 'OG' 's Catelynn Lowell Jokes About 'Thirsty Girls' Commenting on Husband Tyler's Pictures
2015 MTV Movie Awards - Red Carpet
'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Reveals Sex of Her 'Last and Final' Baby on the Way
Teen Mom OG
New 'Teen Mom OG' Teaser Tackles Pregnancy Woes and Strained Relationships: I Can't 'Forgive Her'
2015 MTV Movie Awards - Red Carpet
'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Are Ready for Another Baby: 'My Baby Fever Is Insane!'
775010623GB00025_2017_MTV_V
'Teen Mom OG' 's Catelynn Lowell Shows Off New Tattoo in Honor of Her 'Rainbow Baby' Vaeda Luma
2015 MTV Movie Awards - Red Carpet
Tyler Baltierra Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Vaeda: 'Can't Wait to Watch You Grow'