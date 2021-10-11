Catelynn Lowell Shares the Sweet Movie Connection Behind Newborn Daughter Rya Rose's Name

Catelynn Lowell tells PEOPLE that her daughter Nova, 6, also played a part in picking out her newborn sister's name

Just like other members of her family, baby Rya Rose's name drew inspiration from the big screen.

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, both 29, welcomed their fourth child together, daughter Rya, on Aug. 28, and in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Lowell says the couple came up with her moniker after watching a Disney movie with their kids.

Lowell, who is also mom to daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda Luma, 2, as well as 12-year-old Carly, whom the couple placed for adoption while on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009, explains that the name fell into place as her family already had a "whole movie theme" going on.

"Novalee, her name came from a movie. And Vaeda's name is from a movie as well, My Girl. And then one time we were watching the new Disney movie with our girls, Raya and the Last Dragon, and I was telling Tyler, 'Wow, isn't that a really pretty name? Like Raya is a super pretty name,' " she recalls.

"So with the whole movie theme that we kind of have going on, we were like, 'Oh my gosh,' like we really ended up falling in love with the name Raya," she explains.

As for Rya's middle name, Rose, Lowell says her daughter Nova was in charge of picking the second moniker.

"She got to give her sister her middle name, which she was all excited about. And then we were just like, 'Cool. Rya Rose, it's really pretty,' " she explains.

The mom of four says the family didn't reveal Rya's name right away as they didn't want to be influenced by others.

"When you are telling people the names of your children, you might get people that are like, 'Oh, I don't really like that,' or, 'What about this name?' " she says. "So we were just like, 'We're just going to keep this secret and then just put it out when she's born,' and nobody can really judge us until we put it out there."

Lowell and Baltierra announced baby Rya's arrival on Aug. 28, with Baltierra writing on his Instagram Story, "She's here and she's perfect!"

The following week, the couple revealed the name they picked out for their baby girl, telling Celebuzz!, "We are proud to announce our fourth and final little princess Rya Rose Baltierra! Mom, baby, and dad are doing well, and Rya is adored by all that meet her... We are blessed beyond belief."

The couple first announced that she was expecting a baby in a February Instagram post, about two months after revealing Lowell had suffered a miscarriage. "This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," she wrote at the time.

When she revealed the sex of their fourth child to Celebuzz!, Lowell said, "While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she's healthy ... that's really all that matters. This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him."