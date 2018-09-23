Teen Mom's Catelynn Baltierra Posts Sonogram of Her 'Little Nugget': 'Can't Wait to Meet You'

Say hello to Catelynn Baltierra’s baby on the way!

The pregnant Teen Mom OG star, who is expecting her third child with husband Tyler Baltierra, gave fans their first look at her soon-to-be-born child on Friday.

“Already can’t wait to meet you little nugget,” Catelynn, 26, wrote alongside the ultrasound.

At the end of her message, she included three emojis: a heart, a rainbow, and a heart-eyed smiley face.

The reality star’s adorable share comes just less than two weeks after she first shared her pregnancy news during an interview with Us Weekly.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Catelynn told the outlet, admitting that the baby news came as a surprise to the couple.

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she continued.

“We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant,” she added. “This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In a clip from the MTV series’ upcoming seventh season, fans got to watch the sweet moment when Catelynn told her 3½-year-old daughter Novalee Reign that she was going to have a little sibling.

“You know why we’re making pink and blue cupcakes?” she asked her daughter in the clip as they prepared for the sex reveal party. “Why are we having a party tomorrow? You know why? Mommy has a baby in her belly.”

Although Nova went on to make it clear that she’d prefer to have a little sister, she went on to list all the things she would do with a younger sibling.

“I can rock it, and feed it bubbles,” she sweetly remarked. “I can be [a] big sister.”

The reality star previously announced she was pregnant on a January episode of Teen Mom OG, but just a few months later, the couple revealed she’d had a miscarriage.

Catelynn, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, went to rehab last November to seek treatment for suicidal thoughts, and then again in early January to overcome childhood trauma.

Catelynn and Tyler, also 26, have been together for 13 years, celebrating their anniversary in July. Dating since middle school, they welcomed their first child, Carly, in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

They placed Carly for adoption and continued to document their lives together for MTV’s Teen Mom OG, welcoming Nova in 2015.

The Baltierras married at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan, eight months after their second daughter’s birth.