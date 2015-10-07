Cate Blanchett Got Her Son's Name from a Captain Underpants Book (Yes, It's True!)

Cate Blanchett‘s older children’s monikers draw from a literary great and an iconic filmmaker, but when it came time to name her third child, the Oscar-winner turned to Captain Underpants.

Blanchett said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and husband Andrew Upton had “run out of ideas” when Ignatius, now 7, came around.

“Dash, I guess came from Dashiell Hammett, and Roman … Polanski, but it’s also the French word for book, and Ignatius came from this book called Captain Underpants,” she says.

The star says one book in the children’s novel series by Dav Pilkey includes a character named Professor Pee-Pee Poopypants, who stuck out to her during her third pregnancy.

“I was eight months pregnant and hallucinating, and there’s a section in the book where he gets so upset that everyone teases him because his name is Professor Pee-Pee Poopypants that he forces the world to change their names,” she explains.

“They have this interior code, and they give these examples of names. You go down to ‘I’ and the example is Ignatius. It was like the Virgin Mary going ‘Boom!’ ”

The Blue Jasmine actress also shares some mishaps of Halloween past with host Jimmy Kimmel. When Roman was 18 months old, Blanchett dressed the toddler as a tiny pumpkin. It was a later ensemble, though, that caused the most problems.

“I can’t sew,” she confesses. “They did a pageant parade and … because they go to Montessori school, every mother can sew except me. I got a pillow case, I dressed him, I told him he was a ghost. But he looked like he was from the Ku Klux Klan.”

The 46-year-old, whose sons Dashiell and Roman are 13 and 11, recently grew her brood. Blanchett and Upton adopted a daughter named Edith Vivian Patricia in March.