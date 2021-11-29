Cate Blanchett Makes Sure Her Kids 'Checked the Sources' When Getting News from Social Media

Cate Blanchett hopes her kids are doing their research when getting information from social media.

In this week's cover story for Porter, Net-A-Porter's digital title, the 52-year-old actress says that social media is a major discussion with her four kids, whom she shares with husband Andrew Upton, and that she tries to teach her children the importance of knowing where their news comes from.

"[We talk about it] a lot," Blanchett says of discussing social media and public discourse with her sons, Dashiell, 19, Roman, 17, and Ignatius, 13, as well as her daughter, Edith, 5. "Because so much of our so-called information comes through social media."

"I'm old enough to have been taught at school what a primary, secondary and tertiary source is. I say to the children when they mention something, 'Where did you read it? Who has [authenticated] that? You have to learn how to read an image and article. And if you're going to share something, you'd better make sure you have checked the sources,' " she continues. "Of course, they roll their eyes. But when you hear them talk to their friends, I think they're responsible."

Cate Blanchett Credit: Photographed by Tom Craig for PORTER, NET-A-PORTER.COM

"My son is studying physics and philosophy, so he is really interesting to talk to about [technology]," Blanchett adds. "I don't want to become a separated generation, because I also feel responsible for the landscape he is about to emerge into as an adult."

The actress also opens up about how she talks to her kids about climate change and environmental matters, topics that are touched on in her upcoming film Don't Look Up.

"I'm not giving up hope," she says. "As I say to my kids [on climate change], if we're going out, how do we choose to go out? It's a terrible conversation to have with your 13-year-old, isn't it? But anyway. We do laugh around the dinner table. That's what's good about Adam [McKay's] film. You have to laugh."