Cate Blanchett is mom to four children: sons Dashiell, 20, Roman, 18, and Ignatius, 14, plus daughter Edith, 7

Cate Blanchett Says Her Kids Are 'Disinterested' in Her Fame: 'They Have No Idea'

Cate Blanchett's kids don't take much of an interest in their mom's stardom.

While being honored with the Chaplin Award at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on Monday, the actress, 52, told Page Six that her four kids are "disinterested" when it comes to how famous she is.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, the Blue Jasmine star says their lack of amusement is "in the best possible, healthiest way."

Blanchett, who shares sons Dashiell, 20, Roman, 18, and Ignatius, 14, plus daughter, Edith, 7, with husband Andrew Upton, added that her children have "no idea" as to why she's getting her prestigious honor.

"I told them, 'Oh I'm going to New York for 36 hours. I'll be back on Wednesday…' One of them is getting an award at school, and they went, 'Oh, OK, have a good time,' " she shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cate Blanchett Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Back in January, the Don't Look Up star chatted about her experience homeschooling her kids during the coronavirus lockdown.

Blanchett said while she was "amazing for two weeks," things quickly took a turn when it came to teaching her youngest child, Edith.

"My older kids were fine, they would self direct. But I had to sort of do my 7-year-old, and I realized that I couldn't even teach her grade 1 math and she sniffed that out after 14 days," said the Ocean's 8 star. "I was a dead duck. There was no respect there."

Blanchett then revealed she had to "dress up as her [daughter's] teacher" and had to "put on her teacher's voice" in order to homeschool Edith.