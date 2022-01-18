"I had to put on her teacher’s voice and she wouldn’t start the classes until we had an array of stuffed animals," Cate Blanchett recalls of homeschooling her 7-year-old daughter

Cate Blanchett Says She Had to Dress Up as Her Daughter's Teacher During Lockdown: 'Traumatic'

Cate Blanchett is recalling one of her most difficult roles: playing her daughter's teacher.

The actress, 52, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the Australian talk show The Project where she discussed her experience homeschooling her kids during lockdown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Blanchett, who is mom to sons Dashiell, 20, Roman, 17, and Ignatius, 13, as well as daughter, Edith, 7, said while she was "amazing for two weeks," things quickly took a turn when it came to teaching her youngest child.

"My older kids were fine, they would self direct. But I had to sort of do my 7-year-old, and I realized that I couldn't even teach her grade 1 math and she sniffed that out after 14 days," said the Don't Look Up star. "I was a dead duck. There was no respect there."

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

Blanchett, who shares her kids with husband Andrew Upton, then revealed she had to "dress up as her teacher" and had to "put on her teacher's voice" in order to homeschool her daughter.

"She wouldn't start the classes until we had an array of stuffed animals, all of which had the names of all the people In her class," she continued. "It felt like some weird kind of cross between The Muppets and MasterClass. It was quite traumatic actually."

Blanchett noted that her experience with homeschooling made her even more appreciative of teachers.