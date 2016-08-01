The SYTYCD host reveals her son's name via a delicate necklace at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards

Did Cat Deeley Use This Super Sweet Necklace to Reveal Her Son's Name?

A statement piece, indeed!

At Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards in Inglewood, California, So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley graced the red carpet in a ’90s-worthy ensemble, including a casual denim dress and tan ankle-strap sandals.

The standout of Deeley’s outfit, though? Her tiny, sparkly necklace with the word “Milo” spelled out in a nameplate — a likely nod to the moniker she and husband Patrick Kielty bestowed upon their now 6-month-old son. (A rep for Deeley had no comment.)

Their son was born in January, but Deeley, 39, and Irish comedian Kielty, 45 — who wed in Rome in September 2012 — have been keeping mum on most details surrounding his birth, aside from an announcement tweet and the occasional Instagram post from Deeley.

“The lads … ” the English actress and singer wrote next to a June photo showing her husband and their baby boy watching a Germany vs. Italy soccer match on TV.

Before her only child’s birth, Deeley admitted she probably wouldn’t have even announced her pregnancy if it weren’t for the fact that she had to appear on television sporting a visible baby bump.

“I probably would have tried to hide it for a bit longer, but it got to the point where I was like, ‘Ah, I’m live every week,’ ” she admitted to PEOPLE in September shortly following the exciting reveal.

“And then people grab me and I’m like, ‘Oh no.’ There is only so much microphone and card work you can do in the middle,” she continued, adding she “probably wouldn’t have announced it at all, actually.”