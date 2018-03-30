Why Pregnant Cat Deeley Says She 'Will Always Win' the Baby Name Battle with Her Husband

In Cat Deeley‘s household, she’s the reigning champion of the name game.

The So You Think You Can Dance host — who is currently expecting her second child — spoke to Entertainment Tonight Wednesday about her pregnancy, and how she and husband Patrick Kielty “never agree on names.”

“We’re just going to wing it!” she said. “I think I will always win at the end of the day, because I’ve done all the hard work. So I’m just not going to say anything. Let’s not argue about it right now. I’ll just win when it comes up, right?”

The quotes mirror those Deeley, 41, gave to Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his late-night show, seven months after the couple welcomed son Milo, who’s now 2.

“We did fall out a little bit over the name. We left the hospital without a name — the baby was just called ‘Baby Deeley,’ which pissed my husband off anyway,” she admitted.

She continued, “We’d talked about names, and we’d done the Post-it note thing where you come up with different ones and you put them in different orders. And then we’re kind of old for parents, so everybody else has stolen all the good names.”

“And then I thought, ‘You know what? I’ve done the work, I’ve done the nine months, no glasses of wine, no nothing — I’m going to win when it comes down to it,’ ” Deeley said.

On a serious note, the English star is “feeling pretty good” in her pregnancy aside from having “to pee constantly,” though she and Kielty are still working on getting their son to grasp the concept of becoming a big brother this spring.

“I want to tell him when it gets a bit closer and he can get excited and understand it, but right now, he doesn’t even notice, actually,” she told ET of Milo and her bump. “He’s got something to lean on right now, when I read him stories. He can cuddle it, but he hasn’t said anything. He hasn’t gone, ‘Mom, sort it out!’ He’s good.”