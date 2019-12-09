Cassie's Baby Girl Is Here! Singer Welcomes Daughter Frankie with Husband Alex Fine: Report

Image zoom Cassie (L) and Alex Fine Alex Fine/Instagram

Cassie and Alex Fine‘s most anticipated wedding present has arrived!

The singer, 33, and her Riverdale personal trainer new husband, 26, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Frankie Fine, on Friday, Dec. 6, TMZ reports.

Born in Los Angeles, baby Frankie reportedly weighed 8 lbs., 4 oz. upon her arrival. Reps for the couple did not immediately return requests for comment.

Ahead of welcoming her new bundle of joy, Cassie celebrated her baby shower, sharing a smattering of photos from the event and captioning the festive post, “Thank you @thehighlightroom & @pavan for hosting my Baby Shower/Girls Night @dreamhollywood.”

“Special thank you to @heyimdeo, @marnixmarni, @melissaandre + @dereksroche for putting it all together! Love you guys! 💗,” she added.

The “ME & U” singer — whose given name is Casandra Ventura — announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June.

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and the then-dad-to-be in a car.

Fine also announced the news on social media, sharing a sweet letter to his daughter on the way.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” he wrote. “I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother … then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable.”

Cassie and Fine got engaged in August (with the help of Compton Cowboys, a group that aims to defy stereotypes of African Americans), and wed just two weeks later during an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California.

For the special day, Cassie wore an off-the-shoulder ivory gown paired with a lace veil, according to a photo shared on Instagram. She styled her hair in loose waves. Fine opted for a classic black tuxedo.

The birth comes about a year after Cassie’s split from hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, which PEOPLE confirmed last October. She confirmed her relationship with Fine in a late-December Instagram post, which included a photo of the couple kissing and another of them with her mother.