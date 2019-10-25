Pregnant Cassie Reveals She Is Afraid She Will 'Lose' Herself After Welcoming Her Daughter

Image zoom Cassie Hatch

Like most first-time moms-to-be, Cassie is at least “a little scared of labor” and delivery — but she’s more nervous about balancing work and motherhood.

In a candid chat and accompanying maternity shoot for Hatch, the 33-year-old singer reveals that once her baby girl with new husband Alex Fine arrives in early December, “I don’t want to lose myself in becoming a mom.”

“Of course, I will do anything for her, but I also want to remain true to myself,” Cassie explains. “I want her to grow up watching me do my thing. I want her to see me making music, building my business, being a mom, a wife, a force, and be inspired by it all.”

“I want to lead by example so she can grow up knowing that she can do anything and be everything her heart desires,” she continues.

Cassie tied the knot with Fine in Malibu, California, in September after getting engaged the previous month. And while the circumstances weren’t what she completely envisioned initially, looking back, she wouldn’t have had the “perfect” day play out any other way.

“At first, I was NOT down with the idea of being a pregnant bride! I dreamed of having champagne and dancing at our wedding!” she tells Hatch. “However, once I weighed the amount of time we would have to wait (hello, birth, and breastfeeding), I realized what I cared about was being his wife and our family, not about whether I was pregnant or not at our wedding.”

Her stunning, off-the-shoulder ivory gown was “custom made” for the special day — and its designers “catered everything around the bump,” Cassie shares.

“I wanted a super romantic flowy style with voluminous sleeves and worked with my stylists, Marni Senofonte and Deonte Nash, to create the perfect dress,” she says. “We pulled a lot of different references and inspiration and designed and made the dress in under a week. I think the whole process took about 72 hours. We added a slit to show some leg and off-set the belly!”

The “Me & U” hitmaker says her pregnancy “wasn’t unplanned,” and that she and her beau “had just started to explore the idea” of having children when they learned the good news.

Cassie is planning to give birth in Los Angeles with the help of her doula, “who is also a friend.” As the star explains, “I want someone there with us who can advocate for me to the doctor and nurses.”

“The best advice I’ve received [is to] be open and prepared for anything to happen, so that’s where my head is,” she adds. “I’m taking labor and delivery classes in about a week, so I’m sure I’ll make more decisions after those classes.”

In the meantime, she can’t wait for this next step in her life. “I always assumed that becoming a mom was going to be this stressful, scary thing, but I haven’t felt that way in the slightest,” Cassie says. “Instead, I feel so fortunate to have this opportunity to be her mom. I am very much looking forward to having a girl. I would have loved a boy as well, but it feels so special to have a little girl.”