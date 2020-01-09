Cassie Unveils First Photos of Newborn Daughter Frankie's Face: 'My Whole Heart'

Image zoom Cassie (L); Frankie Fine Leon Bennett/Getty; Cassie Ventura/Instagram

Cassie is introducing her baby girl to the world.

The singer, 33, shared the first glimpses of her 4-week-old daughter Frankie Stone‘s face on Instagram Wednesday, first posting a sweet pair of videos of little Frankie sleeping to her Instagram Story.

“My whole heart,” Cassie wrote of the first serene clip, topping the second similar video (where she smooched Frankie’s cheek) with a purple smiley heart emoji.

A few hours later, on her Instagram feed, the new mom posted a too-cute shot of her newborn posing in an Old West-inspired outfit — complete with a tiny pink cowgirl hat.

Cassie and her personal trainer husband Alex Fine welcomed Frankie, their first child, on Dec. 6, TMZ reported. Born in Los Angeles, baby Frankie reportedly weighed 8 lbs., 4 oz., upon her arrival.

Cassie shared the first glimpse of their bundle of joy on Dec. 12, posting a black-and-white close-up of her hands. In the shot, little Frankie was seen resting on a blanket, with her tiny fingers wrapped around what appeared to be her mama’s hand. The newborn’s face was cropped out of the photo.

“She’s just different,” the “Me & U” hitmaker captioned the post, revealing her baby girl’s middle name in the following text: “Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF.”

The adorable post was quickly flooded with a number of congratulatory messages, including a comment from fellow mom Khloé Kardashian.

“Congratulations beautiful!!!!! You’re a mommy!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” remarked Kardashian, 35.

Cassie and Fine, 26, got engaged in August, and wed just two weeks later during an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California.

For the special day, the singer wore an off-the-shoulder ivory gown paired with a lace veil, according to a photo shared on Instagram. She styled her hair in loose waves. Fine opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Frankie’s birth came a little over a year after Cassie’s split from hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, which PEOPLE confirmed in October 2018.

She confirmed her relationship with Fine in a December 2018 Instagram post, which included a photo of the couple kissing and another of them with her mother.