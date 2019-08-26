Diddy's Ex Cassie Celebrates Her Birthday by Showing Off the First Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump

Cassie has a lot to celebrate this year!

The singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Fine, rang in her 33rd birthday on Monday by sharing the first-ever photo of her growing baby bump with her Instagram followers.

Sitting nude and cross-legged on a rock near the ocean, Cassie posed with her hands around her belly as the waves were captured crashing behind her.

The star, who strategically positioned her long brown locks to cover her breasts, also wore silver strands in her hair with a matching silver decoration over her face.

Choosing to let the photo speak for itself, Cassie did not write a caption beneath the scenic shot.

Cassie, who split from ex Sean “Diddy” Combs last year, confirmed she was pregnant with her first child, a baby girl, in June.

In a sweet post on Instagram, Cassie announced the exciting news alongside a slideshow of photos featuring herself and her boyfriend sitting in a car together.

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever,” Cassie wrote beside the photos.

Fine, 26, also raved over the news and shared a heartfelt letter he wrote to the couple’s expected bundle of joy on his Instagram.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever,” Fine wrote alongside a photo, which showed him kissing Cassie on the cheek.

“I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable,” Fine continued. “I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school plays whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan.”

“I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first.”

Fine also promised to show his baby girl a “healthy relationship.”

“I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry,” he continued. “I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off.”

“I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy,” he added. “I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath.”

He concluded the note, writing, “You’re perfect to me and always will be.”

Fine, who is a professional bull rider and personal trainer for many Riverdale stars, also shared a letter to Cassie, promising he “will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you.”

“I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you,” he wrote. “I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day. I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy.”

In December, the songstress made her romance with Fine Instagram official, posting a series of photos on her account that showed off her new man.

In one of the images, Cassie and Fine shared a kiss on the lips, while in another, the pair smiled while standing next to the singer’s mother.

“I love you Mommy,” she captioned the images.

Cassie and Fine’s happy baby news came eight months after the “Me & U” singer split from Combs, 49. The pair dated for 11 years.

Two days after sharing her pregnancy with the world, Combs sent well wishes to his ex-girlfriend and her new man.

“Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Cassie cuddling with her man. “God bless ❤️❤️❤️ L O V E.”

Combs is a father to three sons — Quincy, 28, Christian Casey, 21, and Justin Dior, 25 — and three daughters — Chance, 13, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 12 — from previous relationships.