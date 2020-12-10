Cassie and Alex Fine Expecting Second Child — Watch Announcement Video Starring Daughter Frankie
Cassie and Alex Fine share daughter Frankie, who turned 1 on Dec. 6
Cassie is a mom-to-be!
The singer, 34, and her husband Alex Fine announced their pregnancy news on Instagram Thursday.
"Can't wait to meet you," Cassie captioned three images from her maternity photoshoot.
Meanwhile, Fine, 27, shared a sweet video of the couple and their 1-year-old daughter Frankie using a sonogram machine to hear the heartbeat of the baby on the way.
"Fine Family just got bigger, heart just got Fuller, light just got brighter. So blessed to be a dad to the best little girl and husband to the best wife," the celebrity trainer wrote on Instagram.
Cassie also shared the same video on her Instagram page, writing, "Coming soon..."
Cassie and Fine got engaged in August 2019 and wed just two weeks later during an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California. She confirmed her relationship with Fine in a December 2018 Instagram post, which included a photo of the couple kissing.
Then on Dec. 6, 2019, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Frankie.
Recently, Cassie and Fine celebrated their daughter's first birthday at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We missed some of our family members being here, but we made the best of it with video chat! Frankie had a ball!" the proud mom shared on Instagram, along with photos from their intimate party.
"Happy 1st Birthday to the silliest, smartest, happiest, most beautiful girl I know!! You have been our greatest blessing and it has been such an honor watching you grow and learn everyday. Thank you for the unstoppable laughter, I cannot wait to celebrate your beautiful soul every year. Thank you for choosing me to be your Mama. I love you beyond my heart’s capacity! #FrankieStoneFine," Cassie also wrote in a separate birthday tribute to her child.